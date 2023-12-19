Formula 1’s Liam Lawson Flexes Hidden Talents While On Holiday In California

Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson burst onto the scene in 2023, stepping in to drive for AlphaTauri in place of Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo to score crucial points for his team. Now, as the F1 drivers are taking a well-deserved break before the 2024 season begins, it seems the Kiwi driver’s talents are not limited to behind the wheel of a race car.

From a thrilling title challenge in Super Formula in Japan to making his full Formula 1 debut within the Red Bull family, 2023 was undoubtedly Liam Lawson’s year.

The Kiwi driver lit up the grid after stepping in to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo with just a few hour’s notice, getting behind the wheel of the underperforming AlphaTauri to secure his first points in Formula 1 and lift his new team off the bottom of the Constructors’.

Although the young rookie was repaying the faith shown in him with competitive drives in F1, question marks still remained as to whether Lawson had done enough to secure a full-time seat in 2023.

Of course, Lawson may have missed out on next season, but his future in Formula 1 was secured, taking the role of AlphaTauri’s reserve driver heading into 2024.

But beyond his well-known talents behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, the Kiwi driver was delighting his followers with one of his many hidden talents through a series of festive snaps shared on his social media.

From poolside pictures alongside his partner, Charlotte Miller; poses in front of a vintage Chevrolet Corvette; and jam sessions with several rare guitars, Lawson was evidently enjoying some much-needed downtime in California, recharging his batteries before another demanding Formula 1 season.

But if these recent holiday snaps are anything to go by, the young driver will have some career options in music when he ever decides to hang up his helmet.