The Matildas’ Captain Sam Kerr Owes Football Success to Surprising Superstitions

Written by Ben Esden

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ll now know the name Sam Kerr; the talismanic Matildas forward and captain has been the celebrated poster girl of this year’s historic FIFA Women’s World Cup held here in Australia and New Zealand, and now she’s revealed some of her secrets to stay on top of her game.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is in full swing in Australia and New Zealand, with some world-class football on display as teams all vy for top spot in their groups. Australia had to kick off their campaign without their captain and star striker during the opening fixture against Ireland, but that didn’t seem to faze the Matildas got the job done under the lights in Sydney.

Steph Catley slotted home the decisive penalty to take a crucial three points into the second game against Nigeria, putting Australia top of the group following Ireland’s failure to qualify. The Matildas already have one foot into the knockout stages of the competition.

Unfortunately, Sam Kerr had to withdraw from the opening game against Ireland after suffering a calf injury in the build-up to the game, but there’s hope that she’ll be able to return to the international set-up as early as the third Group B fixture against Canada.

Australia’s Steph Catley stepped up in Sam Kerr’s absence to slot home the decisive penalty against Ireland. Image: Matthew Poon

The Chelsea striker will undoubtedly be disappointed to miss out on the first two games for Australia, having prepared to shine on the global stage and for the opportunity to represent her country on home soil. Remarkably, Kerr has revealed a lot of her success on the pitch is down to bizarrely superstitious pre-match rituals, consisting of drinking two coffees in the morning, her prematch meal and even special underwear.

“I always have two coffees, I have to have one in the morning and then one on the way to the game,” Kerr revealed. “I have pasta the night before and then eat it again for lunch. So I have leftovers.”

Pasta before a big game has been the go-to for footballers for years, with Wayne Rooney famously complaining about forcing down a large bowl of spaghetti at 7 am in order to digest it properly before early Premier League kick-offs.

According to Kerr, the best way to enjoy this staple prematch fuel is in between two slices of bread… and nothing else, revealing she eats “the same pasta sandwich before the game, which people think is disgusting. Just pasta in a sandwich.” If you say so, Sam.

Kerr has been in scintillating form for her club and country in recent years, scoring 54 goals for Chelsea FC in the Women’s Super League England. In 2022 and in 2023, Kerr was awarded the FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year and was also been nominated for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Clearly, she’s been doing something right.

It’s not only her prematch diet that she credits to her world-class performances, but even down to the clothes she wears: “I’ve been wearing the same sports bra for two years now.”

Sam Kerr claims to wear the same socks for every game. Image: @samanthakerr20

And it’s not gone unnoticed by her Matildas teammates: “Again that would be Sam I think.” Steph Catley, Australia vice-captain, revealed to Optus Sport. “She’s got some game day socks and undies that never get changed really, – they obviously get washed – but they’re very old and the socks have holes in them, the undies are close to that too probably.”

Whatever Kerr’s methods, Australia will be hoping she can continue her fine form for her national side when she recovers from her minor setback in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, the Matildas will be looking to extend their lead at the top of their group when they take on Nigeria this evening in Brisbane.

Australia take on Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium today Thursday 27 July 2023 at 8pm AEST.