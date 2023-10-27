Matthew McConaughey’s Overlooked American Civil War Outlaw Film Just Hit Netflix Australia

All white, all white, all white.

The Free State of Jones refers to a lesser-known historical moment during the American Civil War, which took place in Jones County, Mississippi.

It was a rebellion led by Newton Knight (played by Matthew McConaughey), a poor farmer and Confederate deserter, against the Confederate government. He served as a medic in the Confederate Army but became disillusioned with the war and deserted. He fled to the swamps and piney woods of Jones County.

Matthew McConaughey teams up with Mahershala Ali (Green Book) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Morning Wars) as they bring together a ragtag group of farmers and take on the local chapter of the Confederate Army. The film is most notable for its racial dynamics, where both white and black fighters come together.

The Free State of Jones explores themes of race, class, and the complexities of loyalty during a tumultuous period in American history. It delves into the struggles of Knight and his followers as they defy the Confederacy and fight for their own vision of freedom and equality.

Whilst the film received mixed reviews, it’s commended for its historical accuracy. If you don’t mind a McConaughey movie, then it’s worth a watch.

Watch it here.