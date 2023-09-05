Mike Tyson Has Posted A Video Of His Fighter Francis Ngannou And It’s Not Looking Good For Tyson Fury

Written by Ben Esden

Mike Tyson has released a training video to his socials as he prepares UFC Champion Francis Ngannou for his upcoming boxing fight with Tyson Fury later this year… and the man with the most powerful punch in UFC history is already looking like a monster.

Francis Ngannou is undefeated in the UFC; dubbed The Predator for his signature style and unrelenting power, the 6″4 former MMA Heavyweight Champion of the World is a formidable opponent for anyone. In 2022, Ngannou registered the most powerful punch recorded in UFC history, shattering the existing record with 129,161 units.

The Cameroonian-French fighter is set to take on WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the British boxer came out of retirement to take the lucrative ticket, rumoured to have a purse of $18 million USD (~$28 million AUD).

The former UFC champ has publicly confirmed that his upcoming bout with Fury will earn him more than all of his previous fights combined… and he’s making sure he’ll deliver on the biggest stage.

WATCH Mike Tyson trains Francis Ngannou for the Tyson Fury fight below.

Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson is preparing Francis Ngannou for the biggest fight of his life, and since the duo started working together more than a month ago, Iron Mike has taken Ngannou’s training to the next level to get him fighting fit for the unpredictable prowess of Tyson Fury.

In a recent video posted the Mike Tyson’s social media, Ngannou looks to be in explosive form, delivering powerful punches and combinations to his padded-up training partner, and everyone’s saying the same thing: Mike Tyson is building a monster.

The heavyweight boxing legend posted the video to his socials with the caption: “I am not easily impressed, but @francisngannou knows how to box. THIS is what dedication looks like.”

If it’s enough for the champ to stand up and take notice, Ngannou’s fight in Riyadh could be the biggest boxing spectacle of the year.

Tyson Fury has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2020. Image: Getty

Although Ngannou’s talents have been exclusively enjoyed inside the UFC Octagon, Tyson Fury’s father and trainer, John Fury, believes that Ngannou’s strengths lie in the explosivity of his punches, and the switch to boxing won’t put the former champion at a disadvantage.

“I do believe he’s going to bring the smoke, said John Fury. “I’m expecting Tyson to come out with a broken leg or a broken arm. He’s going to get knocked about, Tyson, and he knows that.”

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will fight under the official rules of professional boxing on 28 October 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.