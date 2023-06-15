Nick Kyrgios Tells Netflix He Was “Contemplating Suicide” After 2019 Defeat

Written by Ben Esden

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios made the startling revelation that he contemplated suicide and spent time in a psychiatric ward following his defeat to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2019.

Speaking on Netflix’s documentary series Break Point, the World No. 25 revealed that he was “genuinely contemplating suicide” after the 2019 loss stating: “I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me.”

Kyrgios went on to admit that his signature compression sleeve which has become a consistent feature of his clothing on the court, is actually to conceal the fact his “whole arm was covered in scars.”

“That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn’t deal with it.” Nick Kyrgios

This isn’t the first time that Kyrgios has openly addressed his mental health issues, who apologised earlier this year after pleading guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend back in 2021. After avoiding conviction, Kyrgios said: “Mental health is tough. Life can seem overwhelming. But I’ve found that getting help and working on myself has allowed me to feel better and to be better.”

WATCH the trailer for Netflix’s Break Point below.

When Kyrgios is on his game, he’s a phenomenally entertaining player; his serve is undoubtedly one of the best in the men’s game and he’s never afraid to pull out something spectacular. With Kyrgios, it’s always best to expect the unexpected.

“I hated the kind of person I was. I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away.” Nick Kyrgios

Away from the court, Kyrgios can be an outspoken and divisive player, clearly engaged in an open struggle with his mental health, navigating the highs and lows of the sport publicly, on the world’s biggest stage.

Part Two of Netflix’s documentary series Break Point is released on June 21.