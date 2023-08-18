“Payback Time” Piers Morgan’s Matildas Comments Give Australia Even More Reason To Hate Him

Written by Ben Esden

Piers Morgan, one of the UK’s more prominent public figures, is never one to shy away from his opinions when it comes to sports… particularly when it concerns Australia and the long-standing rivalry that persists with England.

Speaking to his 8.5 million followers on X during the FIFA Women’s World Cup clash between the Matildas and England, Morgan certainly wasn’t holding back to curb the rivalry between the two nations, tweeting, “Payback time Lionesses – time to avenge the Bairstow debacle. Maul the Matildas.”

75,000 fans were inside the Accor Stadium to witness the biggest fixture of the tournament, with a further 11.15 million Australian fans watching on in support at home.

David Warner, a former Australian cricketer tweeted his support to Matildas ahead of the game, but was quick to include a word of warning when dealing with the English opposition: “Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the balls,” he shared.

Morgan responded, “No need mate, it kept its shape despite repeatedly whacking the back of Australia’s net…”

BREAKING: England’s fabulous @Lionesses crush Australia’s wilting Matildas 3-1 in their own back yard to reach the Women’s World Cup Final….

…. sweet revenge for the Jonny Bairstow Ashes runout debacle.

Congrats ladies- you’ve made your country proud! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NrS2RcP6Vb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 16, 2023

Following the result in the semi-final, Morgan took to X – the social media site formerly known as Twitter – to share his celebrations at another English victory, calling it “sweet revenge for the Jonny Bairstow runout debacle,” that occurred during this year’s Ashes series.

The outspoken journalist never misses an opportunity to goad Australian sports fans and will have undoubtedly been waiting for his retribution following the controversial events at Lord’s.

If you missed it, Australia’s Cameron Green bowled the final ball of his over to England’s Johnny Bairstow, who ducked it, lowered his bat and left his crease. Australia’s wicketkeeper, ball in hand, launched the ball at Bairstow’s unattended wicket to run him out, capitalising on a bizarre lapse of judgement from England who mistakenly assumed Green’s over was finished.

It was hugely controversial, with Australia’s players abused and targeted by members of the Marylebone Cricket Club as they exited the grounds and re-entered the Long Room in Lord’s.

Although the Matildas fell to a dominant England side in Sydney, their FIFA Women’s World Cup heroics have united an entire nation. Australia can be proud of their achievements at this year’s tournament; they performed outstandingly with respect and class, and the momentum of support for this nation’s newfound love for football will inevitably grow.

Unlike Piers Morgan, who I doubt will be welcomed back Down Under anytime soon.