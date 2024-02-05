Raw Chicken Experiment: The Shocking Results Of World’s Most Dangerous Diet

We all know that protein is one of the most important nutritional pillars for losing weight, building muscle, and maintaining all round healthy lifestyle. It can even help stave off depression and a number of other mental health issues. However, one man has taken his protein consumption to terrifying new heights…

The adventurous soul, known simply as John, has embarked on a nutritional escapade that goes against both conventional wisdom and centuries of hard-earned medical knowledge. Dubbed the “Raw Chicken Experiment“, John’s daily ritual involves consuming raw chicken in various forms, a practice he has committed to continuing until he experiences a “tummy ache” or, we would imagine, another life-theatening illness.

WATCH: The Man In Action

Since January 19th, John has taken to social media to document his unorthodox diet, where he shares daily videos of himself eating raw poultry. Though you might argue that the experiment itself is twisted enough, John does manage to add a novel twist to the seemingly insane experiment: each serving of raw chicken is paired with an array of carefully curated sides and seasonings, from blended oranges to ranch dressing and even pasta sauce.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, John explains his motivation, a mix of curiosity and defiance:

“Whenever someone tells me not to do something, it always makes me a little more interested.. This time was with chicken.” John

Aiming to test the limits of his digestive fortitude, he has rapidly amassed a growing audience of supporters to whom he affectionately refers as “chicken gang.”

Despite the many risks associated with consuming raw poultry — including potentially harmful bacteria like Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Clostridium perfringens, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns could lead to (very…) serious illnesses — John reports no sickness thus far. He attributes part of his success to sourcing organic, locally farmed chicken, believing it may reduce the risk of contamination.

Believe it or not, John’s culinary escapade is not without precedent; he has previously undertaken a similar experiment with raw meat which was documented on YouTube. While John continues to include cooked foods in his diet alongside his daily raw treat, he acknowledges the potential health risks involved, emphasising the experiment’s nature as both a personal challenge and public spectacle.

Do you consider this to be a daring dash a the outer limits of human immunity? Or a cheap trick to rack up followers online? Let us know…