Rick And Morty Season 7: Can The Cult Show Survive After Justin Roiland’s Sacking?

Written by Ben Esden

Rick and Morty premiered the new trailer of Season 7, introducing new voice actors for the two titular characters for the first time since co-creator Justin Roiland’s dismissal due to misconduct allegations. But can the show survive without its creative driver?

As one of the co-creators of the beloved adult animated series, it’s hard to ignore the seismic impact Roiland had on Rick and Morty’s early success.

Much of what made the show so brilliant was the dysfunctional – for want of a better word – relationship between a genius scientist and his doting grandson; following Justin Roiland’s dismissal, both characters have been recast for Season 7.

The on-screen chemistry in Rick and Morty relied heavily on the distinctive voice work of Justin Roiland, reminiscent of other animated shows like South Park, where creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker voice many characters, and Family Guy, where creator Seth MacFarlane lends his voice to numerous erratic characters.

Roiland lends so much of himself to the characters that it’ll be interesting to see the new creative direction Rick and Morty takes in his absence.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast,” Steve Levy, Rick and Morty producer, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s gonna be great. I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season seven. Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”

But after seven seasons, Rick and Morty has grown far beyond the creative input of Roiland. While he played a significant role in the show’s creation and early success, the series has a large and diverse team of talented writers, animators, and voice actors who contribute to its global appeal.

Of course, Justin Roiland was cleared of the charges of domestic abuse due to insufficient evidence; the Rick and Morty co-creator was facing one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit back for an incident that occurred in 2020. But ultimately, the damage was done.

Image: Adult Swim

Following the accusations, crew members – specifically the show’s writers – claimed that Roiland created a toxic work environment for female members of staff, allegedly sending vulgar messages to his colleagues. There are claims the writing teams had been divided due to his behaviour since Season 2.

The future of the show, whilst unclear, begins anew; the Emmy-winning series has received the green light until at least Season 10, and studio executives will be hoping that Roiland’s departure doesn’t derail the momentum of what has become one of the most successful animated shows in history.

Season 7 opens on 15 October 2023, with the first episode How Poopy Got His Poop Back, so we at least know the show will maintain its mass-crass appeal as it heads in its new creative direction.