Silvio Berlusconi’s Most Outrageous Moments: When Italy’s Controversial PM Shocked The World

Written by Finlay Mead

What do you get when you combine bottomless bravado, billions of euros, and a healthy disregard for anyone else’s thoughts and feelings? Well, you get something resembling the notorious former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away this weekend aged 86. Here, we run through some of his most outspoken moments…

The glorious nation of Italy, replete as it is with highly provocative statues and Ferrari-fuelled touristic havoc, would naturally play home to some of the most outspoken, controversial, and problematic politicians of our age. No one, however, could have predicted the charismatic contention that would be embodied by the lately departed Silvio Berlusconi.

Passing away at the age of 86 after a long illness, the media-billionaire-turned-politician was one of Italy’s longest-serving prime ministers, one of the nation’s richest people, and one of the most divisive politicians in Europe, employing a populist style of rhetoric that endeared him to some, made him despised by many, and paved the way for future strongmen like Donald Trump.

In the days following his passing, we felt it was high time we catalogue some of his wildest moments…

WATCH: Here’s a quick summary of the Italian PM’s raucous career.

Pranking Angela Merkel

Berlusconi’s relationship with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was always marred by tension, but at one meeting during an important economic summit, he decided to play a practical joke on the famously unflustered leader. Unbeknownst to aides and onlookers alike, Berlusconi unexpectedly jumped out from behind a monument shouting “cuckoo”, much to the upset of the German.

Berlusconi denied allegations of insulting Merkel and dismissed them as fabrications, but would’ve doubtlessly called it “fake news” had the incident occurred more recently. This incident highlighted the endlessly volatile nature of Berlusconi’s interactions with other world leaders.

The ‘Suntanned’ Obamas

In a particularly distasteful remark, Berlusconi referred to Barack Obama as “handsome, young, and tanned”, before going on to make similar remarks about Obama’s wife Michelle. Shortly after Barack had been elected as President of the US in 2008.

The second comment, which described both Obamas in undeniably problematic and racist language, ran as follows:

“What’s his name? Some tanned guy. Ah, Barack Obama! You won’t believe it, but the two of them sunbathe together because the wife is also tanned”. Silvio Burlesconi

Bunga Bunga

Perhaps the most notorious controversy surrounding Berlusconi involved the revelations regarding sex parties at his Arcore villa, infamously referred to as “bunga bunga” parties. The scandal came to light when he sought the release of an underage Moroccan girl involved in the case…

Although initially found guilty of paying for sexual services from a minor, Berlusconi’s conviction was later overturned on appeal. The legal battle surrounding the scandal continued, with accusations of witness tampering. Unsurprisingly, this scandal marred much of Berlusconi’s remaining career.

Karima el-Mahroug testifying about the infamous ‘bunga bunga’ parties. Image: AP

Earthquake Survivors Or Happy Campers?

Following a devastating earthquake in L’Aquila in 2009, Berlusconi’s remarks about survivors who were temporarily living in emergency tents were rightly deemed to be highly insensitive. He suggested that they should view the situation as a mere “weekend of camping,” which sparked immediate criticism and public outcry.

Berlusconi’s lack of empathy and understanding in the face of a tragedy demonstrated a stunning lack of tact and fuelled further controversy around his behaviour which was deemed to be increasingly embarrassing for much of the Italian public.

Pals with Putin

Berlusconi maintained a close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising eyebrows across the global political stage. Following Berlusconi’s passing, Putin expressed deep sorrow and praised the former Italian leader’s wisdom and decision-making abilities.

Putin and Berlusconi: the best of mates. Image: AP

Berlusconi’s unwavering support for Putin and controversial remarks about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew significant attention during Italy’s election campaign, further fuelling the controversy around his political affiliations.

Fobbing Off Finnish Food

Berlusconi found himself in hot water after making disparaging comments about Finnish food during negotiations to decide the location of the European Food Safety Authority. Unbeknownst to him, his remarks were overheard, leading to accusations of insulting Finnish cuisine and President Tarja Halonen.

The Finns retaliated in good humour by creating a pizza named “Berlusconi,” topped with reindeer, which went on to win a prestigious competition in New York…

Blonde Or Brunette?

In a controversial but thoroughly on-brand move for the salacious Italian PM, when asked by members of the public whether he preferred blonde or brunette women, Berlusconi replied with characteristic sleaze. See the video below…

Good old Silvio.

Guys asking: “Blonde or brunette?”

Berlusconi: “Both are fine. It’s enough that they give it” pic.twitter.com/2HM2Wd43UH — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 20, 2018

Praising Mussolini

In a 2003 interview, Berlusconi ignited a firestorm of outrage when he defended the actions of Benito Mussolini, Italy’s fascist dictator. His controversial statement that “Mussolini never killed anyone” showcased a typical willingness to make provocative remarks.

Berlusconi’s follow-up comments about Italy’s judges, whom he referred to as mentally disturbed, added fuel to the fire and deepened the controversy surrounding his stance on fascism.

Concentration Camp Clash

Berlusconi engaged in a memorable clash with former European Parliament President Martin Schulz in 2003, making a highly inappropriate comment in response to the minister’s objections to his policies.

Referring to a film producer making a movie about Nazi concentration camps, Berlusconi recommended Schulz for a leading role. The incident drew widespread condemnation from Schulz and other lawmakers, underscoring Berlusconi’s penchant for crossing the line.

A ‘Bus Full Of Whores’

Berlusconi once owned Monza, for better and for worse… Image: Sky Sports

During a Christmas party for the Monza football club, Berlusconi — who owned the club at the time —pledged that if the players defeated the top team, he would arrange for a “bus full of whores” to visit their locker room.

While he defended his comments as harmless locker-room banter, Berlusconi faced widespread criticism for his behaviour, which many considered inappropriate, disrespectful, and misogynistic.

And so, with his passing, Silvio Berlusconi leaves behind a legacy of scandalous remarks, contentious antics, and a collection of unforgettable moments that will forever remind us of his audacious reign in Italian politics. Love him or hate him, there was never a dull moment with the man who turned politics into a captivating spectacle of bottomless bravado.