Victor Wembanyama Debuts Terrifying Slenderman Costume For Halloween

San Antonio Spurs’s latest recruit Victor Wembanyama was getting into the Halloween spirit by arriving at his side’s NBA game wearing a spooky tuxedo and bodysuit.

Halloween has been in full swing for the past few days, and, as is tradition every year, celebrities, actors, and, of course, athletes, have enthusiastically embraced the holiday spirit by donning their favourite spooky costumes and enjoying some harmless fun.

While Halloween can sometimes feel like a distinctly American celebration, it’s a time when many people seize the opportunity to pay homage to their favourite memes and iconic spooky characters from the past year.

Even Victor Wembanyama, the teenage sensation of the San Antonio Spurs, understood the assignment in his debut NBA season.

WATCH Victor Wembanyama’s spooky arrival to the San Antonio Spurs game below.

Making a striking arrival to his team’s second game of the season against the Phoenix Suns, Wemby, as he’s affectionately known, was rocking a long bodysuit and tuxedo, inspired by the hauntingly eerie and mysterious internet character, Slenderman… get it?

Slenderman, also known as Slender Man, is a fictional character that originated from internet forums and first emerged in 2009 as part of a Photoshop contest on the Something Awful forums. A user named Eric Knudsen, under the pseudonym “Victor Surge,” posted a selection of spooky images featuring a tall, thin, faceless figure in a dark suit lurking in the background of everyday photographs.

He would post the images alongside fictional reports of missing children linked to this enigmatic figure.

Standing at a towering 7 feet 4 inches, the NBA rookie may just be the most slender person ever to sport this iconic costume, and he certainly appeared to be enjoying himself as he prepared for the game ahead.