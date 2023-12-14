Wallabies Fans Go Hard On Eddie Jones After Not So Shocking Japan Announcement

Eddie Jones has been confirmed as the new head coach of Japan, just six weeks after a disastrous second stint in charge of the Wallabies came to a disappointing end… and Australians aren’t exactly holding back after hearing the news.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about mate,” a defiant Eddie Jones told the press after question marks were raised over his future following a disappointing Wallabies World Cup campaign in France. Just a few short weeks later, Jones has been confirmed as the new Head Coach of Japan.

It’s been a remarkable series of events for Jones since his high-profile return to Australian rugby in January 2023, replacing the outgoing Dave Rennie following an extended period of poor form.

The Australian coach was eager to instil his signature disciplinarian regime to turn around the fortunes of a national team falling way below expectations, but a disastrous World Cup that saw Australia bow out of the group for the first time in its history would define a disastrous second spell in charge for Jones.

Jones’ insistence on blooding the youth in place of seasoned centurions was to the detriment of the team; his press conferences were explosive and confrontational, consistently finding targets in the media to challenge for questioning his team’s performances.

Ultimately, after just two wins out of nine – against Georgia and Portugal – it felt as though the writing was on the wall for Eddie Jones and the coach was sacked shortly after.

Jones denied reports linking him to the Japan job a staggering 14 times after the World Cup, with the outgoing coach striking an enigmatic figure slowly losing the trust and support of the fans.

Just six weeks after he left his position, Jones has been named the new Japan coach… and Wallabies fans have been quick to voice their displeasure at the way he had conducted himself.

It’s well documented that Australians are passionate about their sport. Animated, passionate, and vocal, the Green and Gold army have clashed with Jones in the past, when the 63-year-old coach was in charge of England during the 2022 series in Sydney.

“You’re a traitor,” said one angry fan during an exchange with Jones at the SCG. England had just beaten Australia 21-17 to claim the series in dramatic circumstances and the fans were clearly unhappy about Jones’ mixed allegiances. “What did you say? What did you say? Come here and say it. Come here and say it. Come here and say it,” Jones replied.

Eddie Jones will join his new Japan side on 1 January 2024 on a four-year deal, with a tantalising clash against England in Tokyo set for June 2024; it will be the first time Jones will face his former team. It’s unconfirmed when Japan will next play against the Wallabies, but Jones might want to steer clear of the Green and Gold or risk a stray Vegemite missile.