Mark Zuckerberg Pummels Alexander Volkanovski Ahead Of UFC 294

A video has surfaced of Mark Zuckerberg brawling with the same UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski on a custom-built floating platform in Lake Tahoe.

In July, Mark Zuckerberg, head honcho at Meta, made headlines by sharing a topless photo of himself standing alongside two of the most successful modern MMA fighters of this generation: Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski. Today, the story has taken an even more intriguing turn…

A video has surfaced of Mark Zuckerberg brawling with the same UFC stars but, what makes this brawl even more surprising than the first, is the fact it took place on a specially-built platform floating in the middle of Lake Tahoe, creating a spectacle that very few could ever have imagined this time last year.

WATCH: Zuckerberg throws down with the UFC heroes.

The Rise of Buff Billionaires

Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime rival, Elon Musk, have been making headlines all year long thanks to heated disputes over their respective platforms and their ongoing negotiations surrounding a rumoured ‘Battle Of The Billionaires’ cage fight.

While Musk is known for his boisterous behaviour and controversial statements, Zuckerberg has typically taken a more reserved approach to his fame. However, he surprised the world with a topless photo showcasing his impressive physique back in July, following a training session with Adesanya and Volkanovski.

A Test of Strength and Ego

The tension between Zuckerberg and Musk escalated when Threads — Zuckerberg’s text-based social media platform and Twitter competitor — was launched. The platform’s introduction was marked by a flurry of shady posts from both billionaires and Musk even challenged Zuckerberg to a “dick-measuring contest” on Twitter:

“I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏” Elon Musk

As reported by Business Insider, Adesanya posted the topless photo with veiled praise for Zuckerberg and his commitment to training, possibly as a response to Musk’s announcement of his training with former UFC legend George St-Pierre. Adesanya emphasized the seriousness of Zuckerberg’s training:

“No fugazi with Mark… This is serious business.” Israel Adesanya

Zuckerberg’s newfound confidence has been fueled by the success of Threads, which achieved a remarkable milestone by amassing 100 million sign-ups within its first five days.

However, the chances of the fight taking place look increasingly unlikely despite Dana White — the president of the UFC — expressing his willingness to help set up a pay-per-view event if both men are committed to the fight.

A Spectacle or a Strategy?

Many sceptics doubt that the fight will ever come to fruition. Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk’s biographer, believes that the online posturing is more about building a hype machine for their respective businesses rather than a genuine physical contest.

Regardless of the outcome, the situation highlights an intriguing shift in Silicon Valley. It seems that the world of technology and entrepreneurship has become a stage for testosterone-fueled showmanship. Success is now being measured not only by intellectual prowess but also by physical prowess.

Even though the big fight is increasingly unlikely to happen, this new video is a testament to Zuckerbg’s ongoing commitment to his own fighting skills and general fitness. In fact, he’s impressed much of the world in this regard and secured his top spot in the rapidly growing list of Burly Billionaires.