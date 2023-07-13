The Insane Career Earnings Of Wimbledon 2023’s Biggest Stars, Revealed

Written by Ben Esden

This year’s Wimbledon Championships has turned out some mouth-watering matchups over the last week and a half, with the final four for both Men’s and Women’s semi-finals confirmed ahead of the final. Here we look at the record-breaking numbers behind this year’s tournament, the guaranteed prize money for Wimbledon winners, as well as the career earnings of the tournament’s biggest names… Which are likely to get a boost after all is said and done.

Heading into the crucial final days of Wimbledon 2023, the oldest and most prestigious tennis event in the world, the last eight players from both categories will be starting to believe it could just be their year. Some will be hoping to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time in their careers, in the case of world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz, whilst others, such as Novak Djokovic, could match the all-time record of eight Wimbledon titles with a victory on Sunday.

Hosted in a small affluent borough situated in South London, Wimbledon welcomed more than 500,000 visitors last year with a reported revenue of £346.6 million (~$662.7 million) in 2022 – not bad for two weeks of tennis. And this astonishing figure has been reflected in this year’s prize money, as it was announced that the total prize fund that players will receive for their participation in this year’s tournament has increased by 11.2% compared to 2022, taking the total to a record-breaking £44.7 million (~$85.5 million).

Since 2007, the prize money has been the same for both the Men’s and Women’s categories at Wimbledon, with the winners and runners-ups of this year’s Single’s tournament taking home £2.4 million (~$4.5 million AUD) and £1.2 million (~$2.3 million) respectively.

“We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double-digit increases across the majority of events,” said Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club. “Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

The final eight players competing in this year’s semi-finals are guaranteed to earn £600,000 (~$1.1 million AUD) for their efforts, whilst quarter-finalists will have secured £340,000 (~$649,000 AUD).

The highest-earning Wimbledon stars revealed

There’s certainly money to be made for a tennis champion on the ATP circuit. Even with a rumoured Saudi-led takeover of the schedule, professional players such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Venus Williams have enjoyed long and lucrative careers at the top of the game and have taken home significant earnings during that time.

As revealed by the online casino comparison website KingCasinoBonus.uk, the current Wimbledon player who has earned the most prize money is none other than the most decorated tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic.

The world no.2 has earned a staggering $169.8 million USD (~$249.2 million AUD) throughout his 18-year playing career, and heads into the final weekend of this year’s Wimbledon faced with a semi-final bout against Jannik Sinner, the world no. 8 – and a player 15 years his junior – on his way to a potential final match-up with world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

British player Andy Murray is second on the highest-earning Wimbledon stars list, taking home a reported $63.8 million USD (~$93.6 million), whilst the highest-earning female player is unsurprisingly Venus Williams who has won a reported $42.4 million USD ($62.2 million AUD).

Clearly, for these tennis stars, it certainly pays to play.