SIHH 2017: Watch & Jewellery Show Live From Geneva

It’s that time again where we trek across the globe to Geneva to bring you the latest from the world’s most prestigious and loved luxury brands.

Cartier, IWC, Audmars Piguet, Panerai, Baume & Mercier, Richard Mille, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin are just some of the names you’ll find in this year’s live stream.

In addition to the world’s biggest names you’ll see some of the coolest independent watch companies showcasing their weird and wonderful timepieces for 2017.

It’s four days of pure madness set in the yellow hues of Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. The good thing is you can get all the latest news from the comfort of your own home while we brace the European winter.

Monday January 16, 2017

ROGER DUBUIS

Wondering what crazy contraptions Roger Dubuis has in store for us this year….. Besides overly large watches that only Russians would wear.

JAEGER LE COUTRE

Master Control Line

After the grand release of the Reverso last year we see JLC moving into some more affordable watches. This new entry level steel collection known as the Master Control line. We think these will be a hit for the brand with their sporty yet refined look. The range has three models, chronograph, automatic and home time.

Jaeger Le-Coutre Master Control Home Time

The chronograph is definitely one of our favourites.

Jaeger Le-Coutre Master Control Chronograph

More information on the new Jaeger Le-Coutre Reverso men’s models to follow shortly…

ULYSS NARDIN

Ulyss Nardin’s partnership with Sweden’s Artemis racing is a major the brand in 2017.

Patrik Hoffman, CEO – Ulyss Nardin

We caught up with Ulyss Nadrin CEO, Patrik Hoffman to discuss the current state of the watch industry and how important China is in relation to the ongoing economic force of the industry. We will be publishing a full interview with Patrick later this week.