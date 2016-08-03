Going beyond your daily skincare regime, face masks are every-so-often treatments that are certainly worth the expense and effort. Why, masks add moisture to parched skin, give life back to a dull complexion and even smooth out deep lines, blemishes and blotches, stopping the ageing process – in its wrinkly tracks.

So, if we’re gonna do this whole face mask thing, which are the best ones for the skin type you own? Or the skin problem you currently face? Read on for 5 of the best face masks to fix any skin problem.

How To Apply

It’s pretty simple. Approach the mask application as you would with any other facial skin product (moisturiser, exfoliator, sunscreen). Above all, it’s about even coverage, not too thin and not too thick. Follow these steps:

Wash the face with your everyday face cleanser. Apply a generous amount of the mask to the face and neck. Allow the mask to dry on the skin, feeling like its firm and almost pulling on the skin. Rinse the dried mask off with warm water after a few minutes. After rinsing apply a small amount eye cream below and next to the eyes to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Apply an anti-ageing cream to the face. Or skip this, and moisturise the face with a non-greasy, everyday use moisturiser to replenish and protect your complexion.

#1 Oily Skin

Brand: Menscience Clay Mask

Use: 2 to 3 times a week at nighttime right before you sleep

Helps: Acne, reduce large pores

When the word ‘science’ is used in the name, it must work, right? The cleansing mask is a mix of powdered green tea and refined clay. The clay absorbs pore clogging oily residue, while the green tea detoxifies and purifies the skin. The hyaluronic acid and aloe condition the skin to leave it smoother and softer.

Menscience claims you can “actually feel it working”. It absorbs skin impurities and clears pores of residues and excess oil. Goodbye man-acne, hello baby-face.

#2 Tired Skin

Brand: Perricone MD

Use: Weekly or after a big night out

Helps: brighten a dull complexion

If you’re the bon vivant, there’s no stopping your leisurely lifestyle. When weekend drinks turn to mid-week drinks (with the odd social cigar or two, followed by getting to bed at two) your skin starts to look a little dull, sallow, and bland. It’s called tiredness.

Made by a doctor, Perricone MD is formulated with antioxidant sulforaphane, blue-green algae (for detoxifying) and alpha lipoic acid (pore-refining) to rejuvenate and resurface tired skin. Massage the gel-to-clay formula onto cleansed skin in a circular motion until it turns deep green (around 8 minutes according to the makers).

If you’ve had a particularly big night, this mask is a much better solution than putting a paper bag over your head. Forget the atrocities of the night before.

#3 Dry Skin

Brand: Erno Laszlo

Use: Before bed, leaving it on while your sleep

Helps: puts moisture back into parched skin

The Hydra-Therapy Memory Sleep Mask is made up of prickly pear, green ginger and mugwort extracts, ‘smart hydrators’ which attract water to moisturise and protect dry skin. It’s also got omega-3, -6 and -9 fatty acids (to help boost skin’s collagen and elastin) and NASA-inspired memory gel, for a ‘space age’ texture.

Immediately after cleansing, smooth over face and neck, avoiding the eyes and brows. Pat with a cloth any excess cream and leave on overnight. In the morning, rinse and follow your usual skin routine. Fighting bad skin while you sleep, too easy.

#4 Ageing Skin

Brand: Ren

Use: weekly

Helps: to fight the signs of ageing such as fine lines, pigmentation, blotches

Worried about wrinkles? While you may not have many yet, every second the clock ticks, you’re getting older… older, older. Stop it. Ren attributes its success to a cocktail of four acids: glycolic acid from pineapple, lactic acid from passion fruit, citric acid from lemon, and tartaric acid from grape which act as exfoliant.

It lifts dead skin and resurfaces to dramatically improve skin tone, texture and firmness while minimising the appearance of pores and reducing sun damage, hyper-pigmentation, and even old acne scars. Vitamin A also increases skin elastin. Forever young.

#5 Blemished Skin

Brand: Elemis

Use: as part of a rejuvenation program intermittently as you age/when needed

Helps: fade blemishes, deep wrinkles, scarring

Some gents might already be beyond wrinkle prevention. Or maybe you’ve still got the scars still, to remind you of painful teenage acne phase A heavy duty mask, which acts as a ‘new skin’ measure, is what you need.

The Tri-Enzyme Resurfacing Gel Mask smooths out the skin’s surface, targeting uneven skin texture, fine lines and blemishes. Plus, it balances the skin’s pH levels, not too oily, not too dry, just right. But, it’s potency comes with a warning: avoid heavy amounts of sunlight and always use a SPF30 sunscreen during daylight hours. Sun baking is out.

