TAG Heuer Revives A Timekeeping Icon In Aviation & Racing

Week one of Baselworld 2017 might be done and dusted but one worthy unveiling that made our little hearts flutter this year was a truly spectacular piece from the TAG Heuer camp.

Reviving their legendary chronograph from the sixties, the TAG Heuer AUTAVIA Reference CBE2110.FC8226 made a fashionable return 55 years after its original debut.

What’s special about this piece is that it draws from both motor racing and aviation disciplines to create a one-of-a-kind design.

Even the name is unique as a contraction of AUTomobile and AVIAtion whist borrowing inspiration from the brand’s first dash counter for racing cars and aircraft created by Heuer in 1933. It quite simply drips of heritage in all the right areas.

In the 2017 edition the Autavia sports a new neo-retro aesthetic along with revised functions and an in-house movement. Starting off with a 42mm polished steel case, the Autavia utilises TAG Heuer’s Movement Heuer 02 Manufacture inside which boasts automatic chronograph features with date function. Those smaller white dials that sit on the main black opaline dial comprises of a chronograph minute counter at 3 o’clock, a chronograph hour counter at 9 o’clock and a small seconds counter at 6 o’clock.

There’s also a notched black aluminium bezel with hour gradations and bidirectional rotation. For visibility during low light the Autavia wears Rhodium-plated applique indices, with a polished and satin-finished top complete with beige SuperLuminova highlights.

The watch is rated at 100 metres water resistance alongside a hefty 80-hour power reserve. To coincide with the Autavia’s racing theme a brown vintage brown calfskin leather strap with ecru top-stitching is used with beautiful results.

Those keen to own a piece of history in a timepiece worn by drivers such as Jochen Rindt, Mario Andretti and Jo Siffert will be glad to know that the avant-garde watchmaker is pushing ahead as the first watch brand to incorporate the “See now, buy now” fast fashion concept.

That means the Autavia is now on sale from all TAG Heuer boutiques and their online store. Watch the video below for a more detailed view of the piece.