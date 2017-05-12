Study Reveals The 15 Most Instagrammed Destinations In The World

Thousands upon thousands of snap-happy travellers have shared their #beachvibes, #sunsets, and #wanderlust on Instagram. The app is our go-to place for planning holidays and making friends jealous of our jet-setting, and we’re never short of inspiration.

Sometimes we’re in the mood to get away from it all, but when we’re looking for a quick digital ego boost, capturing a selfie in an Insta-famous location is sure to do the trick. These well-trodden spots are immortalised on countless social media accounts across the globe, yet they haven’t lost their charm (or their ability to pull in likes).

The online travel specialists at TravelBird studied the hashtags of 470 popular tourist attractions to reveal the most Instagrammed destinations in the world. According to their ranking, the top 15 are:

#1 Disneyland



Region: California, USA

Number of Tags: 14,615,952

#2 Eiffel Tower



Region: Paris, France

Number of Tags: 7,253,011

#3 Walt Disney World

Things are looking up! #CinderellaCastle #MagicKingdom (Photo: @whoiscliffwang) A post shared by Walt Disney World (@waltdisneyworld) on May 1, 2017 at 7:30am PDT



Region: Florida, USA

Number of Tags: 5,465,098

#4 South Beach

All of the lights : @willnichols A post shared by City of Miami Beach (@miamibeachnews) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:42am PDT



Region: Florida, USA

Number of Tags: 4,689,396

#5 Berlin Wall

Berlin Wall A post shared by Mark Hayes (@_markhayes_) on May 7, 2017 at 8:42am PDT



Region: Berlin, Germany

Number of Tags: 4,595,501

#6 Las Vegas Strip

The lovely Las Vegas Boulevard; I’ll be seeing you soon! Photo by @valleynative_ A post shared by Nate Burruano (@nateburruano) on May 6, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT



Region: Nevada, USA

Number of Tags: 3,653,548

#7 Big Ben



Region: London, UK

Number of Tags: 2,561,617

#8 Times Square

Did you catch sight of #snow earlier this year? Thank you to @nyclovesnyc for capturing this wintery moment on 42nd St. while #exploringtimessquare. Share your unique photo of #timessquare using #exploringtimessquare in the caption and we just might repost! A post shared by Times Square NYC (@timessquarenyc) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:28pm PST



Region: New York, USA

Number of Tags: 2,560,272

#9 Notre Dame



Region: Paris, France

Number of Tags: 2,517,129

#10 Oktoberfest



Region: Munich, Germany

Number of Tags: 2,262,885

#11 Mardi Gras

When it’s Mardi Gras & your birthday on the same day, you get to pretend you’re queen for the day! #birthdaygirl #mardigras #Nola A post shared by Jen Hale (@jenhale504) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:22pm PST



Region: Louisiana, USA

Number of Tags: 2,202,256

#12 Niagara Falls

@jayeffex A post shared by Torontoclx (@torontoclx) on May 9, 2017 at 4:03am PDT



Region: Ontario, Canada

Number of Tags: 2,198,459

#13 Machu Picchu



Region: Cusco, Peru

Number of Tags: 2,195,108

#14 Grand Canyon



Region: Arizona, USA

Number of Tags: 1,989,316

#15 Waikiki

B A Y W A T C H. A post shared by Arielle (@oceanarielle) on May 9, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT



Region: Hawaii, USA

Number of Tags: 1,939,768