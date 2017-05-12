Study Reveals The 15 Most Instagrammed Destinations In The World

Thousands upon thousands of snap-happy travellers have shared their #beachvibes, #sunsets, and #wanderlust on Instagram. The app is our go-to place for planning holidays and making friends jealous of our jet-setting, and we’re never short of inspiration.
Sometimes we’re in the mood to get away from it all, but when we’re looking for a quick digital ego boost, capturing a selfie in an Insta-famous location is sure to do the trick. These well-trodden spots are immortalised on countless social media accounts across the globe, yet they haven’t lost their charm (or their ability to pull in likes).
The online travel specialists at TravelBird studied the hashtags of 470 popular tourist attractions to reveal the most Instagrammed destinations in the world. According to their ranking, the top 15 are:
#1 Disneyland
If you’ve ever wished you could spend more time at @disneyland, the resort’s spring hiring event might be just the ticket! Disneyland Resort is currently hiring for both full and part-time positions across a variety of service areas, including culinary, security and housekeeping. A spring online hiring event is aimed at filling roles in time for the resort’s summer season. To apply for a position at Disneyland Resort, visit disneyland.jobs/spring. Thanks to Eyewitness @ashleys.grotto for this pic from the park. Share yours with #abc7eyewitness! Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Region: California, USA
Number of Tags: 14,615,952
#2 Eiffel Tower
“Il n’y a pas qu’un jour, demain aussi le soleil brillera.“ (Proverbe africain) | | Bon après-midi! | | #Paris #Parigi #巴黎 #Париж #loves_paris #pariscityvision #traversefrance #loves_france #unlimitedparis #parisjetaime #pariscartepostale #hello_france #super_france #visitparis #bns_paris #ig_france #gf_france #igersparis #bestoftheday #seemyparis #topparisphoto #parisphoto #paris_focus_on #parismonamour #loves_france_ #thisisparis #paris_enthusiasts #springinparis #toureiffel #eiffeltower
Region: Paris, France
Number of Tags: 7,253,011
#3 Walt Disney World
Region: Florida, USA
Number of Tags: 5,465,098
#4 South Beach
Region: Florida, USA
Number of Tags: 4,689,396
#5 Berlin Wall
Region: Berlin, Germany
Number of Tags: 4,595,501
#6 Las Vegas Strip
Region: Nevada, USA
Number of Tags: 3,653,548
#7 Big Ben
Region: London, UK
Number of Tags: 2,561,617
#8 Times Square
Region: New York, USA
Number of Tags: 2,560,272
#9 Notre Dame
Notre-Dame de Paris seen from the Quai Saint-Michel . . . . #kings_villages #villagesdefrance #kings_alltags_ #bestcitypics #worldbestcities #visitfrance #bestfrancepics #notredamedeparis #cathedralenotredame #notredamecathedral #kings_france #travellingthroughtheworld #bbctravel #travelandestinations #bestcitybreaks #paristourisme #total_france #total_europe #loves_united_france #hdr_igers #real_system #cathedrale #cathedral #gothicstyle #marveillesdefrance #gothicarchitecture #seineriver
Region: Paris, France
Number of Tags: 2,517,129
#10 Oktoberfest
Region: Munich, Germany
Number of Tags: 2,262,885
#11 Mardi Gras
Region: Louisiana, USA
Number of Tags: 2,202,256
#12 Niagara Falls
Region: Ontario, Canada
Number of Tags: 2,198,459
#13 Machu Picchu
Region: Cusco, Peru
Number of Tags: 2,195,108
#14 Grand Canyon
The South Kaibab Trail begins with a series of tight switchbacks known as “the chimney.” This is where ice will most likely be encountered during winter months. Hikers are reminded that during the spring freeze-thaw cycle an increase in naturally occurring rock falls should be expected. From the Trailhead near Yaki Point, the South Kaibab drops rapidly through the 400 foot (120 m) layer of Kaibab Limestone. This portion of the trail was blasted out of the sheer cliff in 1925. #GrandCanyon #Arizona #Hiking -mq [Image description: a sheer limestone cliffs in which six switchbacks have been cut. A number of tiny hikers are visible here and there along the trail.]
Region: Arizona, USA
Number of Tags: 1,989,316
#15 Waikiki
Region: Hawaii, USA
Number of Tags: 1,939,768