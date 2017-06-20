Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Your friend swears by washing his face with a bar of soap. It’s efficient, he says. It’s inexpensive, he says. The flowery stuff is for women, he says.

He’s an idiot, we say.

The soap bar may save time, money, and shelf space, but it’s far from your strongest weapon in the battle for good skin. It won’t help you fight acne or wrinkles or dryness. In fact, it might make them worse.

The solution? Investing in your skincare. Switching to a cleanser designed specifically for your skin’s needs will keep your face clean, fresh, youthful, and handsome AF. So lather up, rinse, repeat, and get ready to discover the best facewash for men according to skin type.

For Normal Skin

Lucky you: your face is neither flaky nor shiny nor sensitive. Your skin is soft with a smooth, even skin tone. Your pores are barely visible and you have a naturally radiant complexion. You are #blessed, and your skin can handle most anything you throw at it. That being said, a strong grooming routine is still essential if you want to keep your skin that way, so don’t slack. We recommend:

Kyoku Exfoliating Facial Scrub

Kyoku’s cult-favourite facial scrub tones, nourishes, and exfoliates to remove dead skin cells and ingrown hairs that can clog pores. It’s formulated with vitamins A and E to balance out the skin’s PH level, promoting elasticity and reducing the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also a powerful acne treatment, minimises large pores, and uses volcanic ash to absorb excess oils and toxins.

Rugged & Dapper Daily Power Scrub

Rugged & Dapper have created a nourishing facial cleanser, energizing toner, and foaming exfoliator all-in-one. The formula is strong enough to attack dirt, oil, and grime deep beneath the skin’s surface, yet gentle enough to use every day without stripping the skin of essential moisture. A mix of natural and organic incredients regenerate damaged skin to prevent the advancement of aging, while micro rock exfoliators fight breakouts and prep the skin for a clean shave.

For Oily Skin

Puberty may be far in the past, but try to tell your face that. It still rocks a sheen that won’t quit and a constellation of blemishes worthy of a hormonal high schooler. Enlarged pores are the icing on your sebum-filled cake. Oily skin needs a mix of cleansing, hydration (yes, hydration), and exfoliation to look its best. We suggest:

Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser

Boscia’s Detoxifying Black Cleanser is a warming gel that deeply cleans and detoxifies. Turn up the heat to dissolve pore-clogging impurities and oil while refining skin texture, brightening skin clarity, and minimising the look of pores over time. Key oil-fighting ingredients include activated charcoal, artichoke leaf extract, and glycolic acid.

Clinique For Men Oil Control Face Wash

This oil-control formula thoroughly cleanses and removes excess shine, prepping the skin for a smooth shave and leaving your face feeling fresh – never tight or dry. Lather Clinique For Men’s Oil Control Face Wash between your palms with tepid water, massage it over damp skin, then rinse and dry well. Use it twice a day for maximum oil-slaying effectiveness.

For Dry Skin

Tightness is good for your abs and bad for your skin. Dry skin tends to get uncomfortably taut, and possibly itchy, after cleansing. It’s also plagued by redness and flakes. Your complexion may be dull and rough, and sorry to say it, but that lack of elasticity makes you prone to wrinkles. Moisture is the solution. Try:

Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser

Jack Black’s dual-purpose, 2-in-1 Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser removes deep-down dirt and oil for clear, smooth, shave-ready skin. It works gently, without over-drying, to leave your complexion clean, hydrated, and fresh using certified organic ingredients like sage leaf and chamomile. Jack Black’s products are dermatologist tested and formulated with no parabens, fragrance, or colorants.

Lab Series Multi-Action Face Wash

Since 1987, Lab Series have been formulating high-tech, high-performance products designed specifically with male skin in mind. The Multi-Action Face Wash is a foaming cream that lives up to its multi-action name. Along with cleansing, it refines, smoothes, dissolves oil, unclogs pores, removes dead skin cells, and helps lift and soften beard hair for a closer shave.

For Combination Skin

As the name states, your skin boasts a little from column A, a little from column B. Most likely, your cheeks are dry but your T-zone (that’s your forehead, nose, and chin) sports an oil slick. Treating combination skin can be tricky because different areas call for different tactics. These are your best all-round bets:

Malin + Goetz Grapefruit Face Cleanser

This best-selling, multi-tasking foaming gel cleanser is fit for every skin type, making it well-suited to skin that’s all over the place. Naturally invigorating grapefruit extract and amino acid-based cleansing agents work together to thoroughly cleanse, tone, and purify without drying. Your skin will feel perfectly balanced, and the zesty citrus scent is exactly the pick-me-up your morning needs.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

Since men’s skin is thicker and oilier than women’s, Kiehl’s created a men’s skincare line designed to treat male skin’s specific concerns. The Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash is formulated with caffeine, vitamins, and invigorating citrus extracts to refresh and waken dull, tired-looking skin. It also helps your delicate epidermis resist the effects of environmental stress and prepares the skin for a less irritating shave.

For Sensitive Skin

Make one wrong grooming move and your skin responds with acne, redness, or irritation. You may also suffer from a condition like rosacea, eczema, or allergies. To avoid an adverse reaction, your sensitive skin requires something gentle that’s oil-free, paraben-free, and hypoallergenic. We suggest:

Aesop Fabulous Face Cleanser

It’s no secret that Oz-native Aesop makes stellar products for skin, hair, and home. The Fabulous Face Cleanser is a mild, low-foaming gel derived from olive that offers exceptional cleansing without stripping skin – ideal for those prone to dryness or sensitivity. Aesop’s careful blend of botanical ingredients effectively cleanses without disturbing the skin’s natural tonal balance.

Baxter of California Daily Face Wash

Much-hyped men’s grooming brand Baxter of California nails it with the Daily Face Wash, a gentle cleanser that relies on natural coconut-based cleansing agents to remove dirt and oil without stripping the skin of its moisture. Botanical extracts of aloe vera and ginseng soothe and revitalise, while the fragrance-free formula ensures it’s suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.

For Aging Skin

The hours tick by and… well, let’s just say your skin isn’t getting any younger. To enter your silver fox years with style, it’s essential to give your skin the extra TLC it needs. Your primary goals are to reduce dullness, fine lines, hyperpigmentation from sun exposure, and sagging from collagen loss. We suggest:

Peter Thomas Roth Glycolic Acid 3% Facial Wash

This all-purpose, oil-free, anti-aging, exfoliating cleanser from Peter Thomas Roth contains a gentle form of glycolic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Eighty-eight percent of participants in a four-week consumer efficacy study reported a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while 76% agreed they saw a reduction in the appearance of signs of aging overall.

Anthony Glycolic Facial Cleanser

Anthony’s non-foaming cleanser is powered by 4.9% glycolic acid to clean, gently exfoliate, and soften and lift stubble before you shave. The triple-action formula is ideal for guys on the go who want maximum efficiency in their morning routines. With the glycolic acid on anti-aging duties, the formula also contains chamomile to calm and heal irritated skin, aloe vera to combat dryness, and vitamins A, C, and E to provide antioxidant protection.

For Environmentally Conscious Skin

You consider yourself something of an eco-warrior and you wouldn’t dare put anything non-organic on your skin. You’re in luck – skincare brands are increasingly conscious of using natural ingredients that are sourced sustainability, formulated without harmful chemicals, and never tested on animals. Try these, you hippie:

Christina Moss Naturals Organic Facial Wash

Christina Moss has been creating organic and preservative-free hair and skin products for 16 years. The brand believes that what goes into products is just as important as what is left out, and that the environment should come first. The rich, nutritious Facial Wash cleans and feeds your skin with certified organic ingredients, including extracts and essential oils, to leave it healthy and handsome.

Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash

Named after the constellation used by travellers to find True North, Ursa Major believes in going natural without sacrificing efficacy or experience. Every product the brand launches must satisfy three criteria: Is it effective? Is it healthy? Is it sublime? The Fantastic Face Wash made the cut. The foaming gel cleanser boasts a natural brightening complex and a lengthy list of benefits that includes soothing irritated skin and dissolving dead surface cells.

For Skin On A Budget

We can’t all drop top dollar on department store brands. For skincare ballers on a budget, there are drugstore alternatives that dermatologists love and your bank account will too. These fan-favourites keep your face looking fresh at an affordable price:

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser has a low-foaming formulation that is gentle enough to use on your face every day. Use in the morning and at night to remove surface oils and dirt without tightness or over-drying. The low-lather formula won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, and it rinses easily leaving behind no irritating or pore-clogging residue.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

The Hydrating Cleanser, like all CeraVe products, contains the vital ceramides healthy skin needs to help restore and maintain its natural protective barrier. It also boasts hyaluronic acid to help your skin retain its natural moisture, and is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores. The MVE delivery technology traps ingredients within multi-layered vesicles that are slowly released, layer by layer, for all-day hydration that penetrates deep into the skin for ultimate nourishment.