13 Incredible Face Wash And Cleansers For Men, Rated By Our Flawless Editors

Using face wash is a key step in the daily self-care and grooming routine that many blokes tend to overlook. Hard as it might be to admit, one of the main reasons that men tend to skimp on their skincare routine is that they don’t really know where to start, finding the massive array of brands and products on the market a little overwhelming.

A face wash and cleanser is one of the easiest and most important places to start when it comes to taking care of your skin, which is why we’ve put together this list of the best face washes and best cleansers for men on the market. Not only have we tried and tested them, but we’ve pulled out our top picks so you know where to go first.

As well as picking out the very best, we’ve gathered expert opinions and tried to give you a wide range of price points so that every man can get going with his skincare routine, no matter how much cash you have to hand.

What We Look For

Fragrance – We are divided on how much fragrance should be in a face cleanser. But less fragrance or none at all could be better for your skin, since there’s less chance of irritation.

– We are divided on how much fragrance should be in a face cleanser. But less fragrance or none at all could be better for your skin, since there’s less chance of irritation. Ingredients – Opt for ingredients that are not hard and natural to maintain skin health

– Opt for ingredients that are not hard and natural to maintain skin health Feel – Does your skin feel clean after you use it or does it still feel greasy?

What The Experts Say

Olivier Duvillard

Cosmetic Industry Expert, Strategic Consultant to Brands, Retailers and PE funds.

We asked Olivier Duvillard, a leading beauty industry expert who’s been in the business for over 20 years. He told us this: