13 Incredible Face Wash And Cleansers For Men, Rated By Our Flawless Editors

Using face wash is a key step in the daily self-care and grooming routine that many blokes tend to overlook. Hard as it might be to admit, one of the main reasons that men tend to skimp on their skincare routine is that they don’t really know where to start, finding the massive array of brands and products on the market a little overwhelming.
A face wash and cleanser is one of the easiest and most important places to start when it comes to taking care of your skin, which is why we’ve put together this list of the best face washes and best cleansers for men on the market. Not only have we tried and tested them, but we’ve pulled out our top picks so you know where to go first.
As well as picking out the very best, we’ve gathered expert opinions and tried to give you a wide range of price points so that every man can get going with his skincare routine, no matter how much cash you have to hand.
What We Look For
- Fragrance – We are divided on how much fragrance should be in a face cleanser. But less fragrance or none at all could be better for your skin, since there’s less chance of irritation.
- Ingredients – Opt for ingredients that are not hard and natural to maintain skin health
- Feel – Does your skin feel clean after you use it or does it still feel greasy?
What The Experts Say
We asked Olivier Duvillard, a leading beauty industry expert who’s been in the business for over 20 years. He told us this:
- A man’s skincare regime should always start with a good cleanser. Clean skin is the foundation of a good skincare regimen and supports the application of your following ‘power products’.
- It’s best to cleanse in the morning when you shower (after gym) and at night before using your skincare routine.
- For those new to skincare wanting to keep it simple, look for a cleanser with Salicylic acid (BHA) or Glycolic Acid (AHA) to gently exfoliate, help with ingrown hairs and tighten pores.
- If you are into your skincare and happy to have a few more steps, I would always suggest having a gentle/non-stripping cleanser first so you can control the use of further active serums in your routine (you don’t double up on exfoliation and create more irritation or dryness down the track.
- Ingredient quality matters a lot; more advanced delivery mechanisms enhance penetration and efficacy. Check for clinical studies conducted by the manufacturer to see if their claims are based in reality.
Max LS Cleaner
Best Anti-Age Cleanser
ABOUT THE BRAND
When it comes to men’s skincare, if you’re not bringing up Lab Series, it’s tough to rely on your advice. These guys have been at it since 1987, paving the way in the world of men’s skincare. Every single one of their products is created to fit different skin types without causing any damage to the skin.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Trehalose and Sodium Hyaluronate work together to keep the skin moisturized while also preventing the appearance of wrinkles. Palmitic Acid and Lauric Acid to soften the skin and reduce the loss of water from the skin. Green tea and algae protect the skin against cell damage and help soothe the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Nobody wants to deal with wrinkles showing up way too soon, and with the flood of anti-aging stuff hitting the shelves every day, it’s a real challenge to figure out what actually works. We went through a bunch of different anti-aging products, and Lab Series’ Max LS Cleanser totally takes the crown. In addition, the active ingredients contain antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, that help prevent acne and calm irritation. So if your skincare goal is youthful and supple skin then this is your guy.
Bw1 Multi Action Body Wash
Best 2 in 1– Face & Body Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
An Aussie business, founded by Patrick Kidd way back in 2013, has quickly gained recognition in the market and since expanded beyond the Antipodean, finding a presence in Europe too. The Anti-Aging Moisturiser is now among their fastest-moving items.
WHAT’S INSIDE
RephraseSalicylic Acid aids in pore clearance and skin tone balancing. Glycerin guards your skin against harm from free radicals and provides hydration. Additionally, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Fruit Extract enhances skin moistness. At the same time, Tocopheryl Acetate shields your skin from UV light and enhances its overall look.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
You’ve probably stumbled across debates about whether men should use the same product for their faces and bodies. Honestly, it’s not always a bad idea, especially if Patricks’ BW1 Multi Action Body Wash is on your hit list. Not only does it work wonders for male skin of all varieties but it also plays nicely on your wallet, saving you the hassle of getting multiple products. Don’t think twice about throwing it into your cart the next time you restock.
Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser
Best Everyday Cleanser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Since Dennis Paphitis founded Aēsop in 1987 it’s become one of the most recognised global sensations in the industry. Starting as a haircare brand, they’ve since expanded into skincare and beyond. Over three decades, Aēsop has whipped up a vast collection of products to help their customers achieve near-flawless skin.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Licorice Root reduces inflammation, blocks UV rays and brightens the skin. Lactic Acid works in perfect tandem, removing dead cells while keeping the skin moisturised. Blackcurrant seed oil works wonders in combating dryness and is highly effective in tackling hyperpigmentation.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
When it comes to your daily cleanser, ingredients matter; nobody wants to risk playing with heavy-duty acids. Aēsop Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser is a good option, offering a gentle dose of skin-safe acids and no irritation (we promise). How are we so sure? We’ve tested it on multiple skin types here in the office. Plus, the Blackcurrant seed oil brings in a hefty dose of Vitamin C and keeps your skin moisturized… plus it looks pretty stylish on your bathroom shelf.
Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser
Best Gentle Face Cleanser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Jeremy and Keston, two brothers with a knack for skincare, founded Grown Alchemist, an Aussie beauty brand that’s now known worldwide. They stick to natural botanical ingredients, making products that are good for your skin and easy on the environment.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Geranium Leaf which is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, protects the skin from sagging and wrinkling. Bergamot is a great remedy for acne, skin irritations and other conditions. Rose-Bud works as an exfoliant to remove excess dirt and sebum.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
When it comes to face cleansers, some people prefer using products that are much milder. This is key if you have sensitive skin or want to repair your skin barrier. This is where gentle face cleansers come in. Our favourite gentle face cleanser is Grown Alchemist’s Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser. This cleanser is formulated using milder ingredients that cleanse the skin thoroughly without stripping it off any of its natural oils. It helps to combat acne, soothe inflammation, and exfoliate your skin, leaving it healthy and happy. Plus it’s easy on the wallet too!
Pure Carbon Anti-Imperfection Daily Face Wash
Best Carbon Face Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
L’Oreal didn’t start as a skincare brand but rather as a hair brand. Their very first product was a hair colour formula, for folks who wanted a switch with their hair. L’Oreal’s products are widely used worldwide and they’ve even gone as far as creating a special line for all kinds of men’s grooming products ranging from face creams to moisturisers to deodorants and even products for beards.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Stearic Acid keeps the skin moisturised by locking the moisture and preventing it from escaping. Salicylic Acid reduces texture because of its ability to unclog blocked pores. Lauric Acid is good for battling acne due to its antibacterial properties and it’s also good for soothing redness
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Carbon face washes are not very common in the skincare industry. We tested a couple of them and the L’Oreal’s Carbon Anti-Imperfection Daily Wash was our choice for best carbon face wash. This face wash is loaded with activated charcoal, doing wonders to clear out toxins and keep your skin free from dirt and impurities. It is formulated to handle common issues like oily skin, spots, marks, blackheads, and roughness. It’s also budget-friendly compared to some other brands. If you’re curious about the benefits of charcoal for your skin, this product could be a solid starting point.
Distiller's Blend (Reserve Collection) Beard And Face Wash
Best Beard And Face Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
Cremo was founded in 2005 for one reason, one of the founders needed a shaving cream that suited his high-end needs and thus Cremo’s first shaving cream was created. Offering a vast line of products ranging from hair to face to body and even beard care, they’ve quickly become a big name in the industry for good reason.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Cocamidopropyl Betaine has two functions, it acts as both a cleanser and a conditioner. Acrylates Copolymer creates a barrier keeping your skin soft and smooth while Dulcis oil helps soothe and moisturize the skin, leaving it soft and hydrated.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Cremo’s Distiller’s Blend Beard and Face nurtures beards without causing harshness on the skin, no matter how thick your facial hair might. Dulcis oil (also known as Almond oil) is enriched with Vitamin E, infusing a mild but pleasant smell into the product. It also aids in reducing breakage and nourishing dry roots, so if you’re big on beards, this product is a game-changer for your skincare routine.
Face Cleanser
Best Basic Cleanser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Shiseido is a Japanese beauty company with over 150 years of experience. The brand started out as a pharmacy but now they’ve become one of the biggest beauty brands in the world. Their catalogue includes skincare products, makeup products and even fragrances. Their broad spectrum SPF and face serum are some of their most iconic products.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Peppermint leaf extract gives your skin a more glowing complexion and helps to calm irritation. Lauric acid helps with acne-causing bacteria with its anti-inflammatory properties. Myristic acid helps to moisturise the skin and gives it a youthful appearance.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Sheseido’s Face Cleanser is the right choice when looking for a basic cleanser. It’s hard to turn your back towards an Asian skin care product since they are recognized as pioneers in the skincare industry. This face cleanser doesn’t just work to remove dirt, oil and grime from your face but also doubles as a shaving foam. Finlay had this to say about the product “I tried this product because my wife got it for me and after a few weeks of using it, I’m sold. I loved how it felt on my skin and I could see positive changes in my skin after I included it in my regimen. And the fact that I can also use it as a shaving foam is a huge bonus”. This is an excellent cleanser that offers top-notch quality at an affordable price.
PC4Men Face Wash
Best Direct To Customer Cleanser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Paula’s Choice is a skincare brand that started with products predominantly made for women. But they’ve grown since then and now manufacture skincare products catered to men as well. All their products are ethically sourced and are environmentally friendly.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Decyl Glucoside removes impurities from the skin and Glycerin keeps the skin moisturised and hydrated. Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Extract moistures the skin and soothes it in cases of inflammation.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
In case you’re not familiar, direct-to-customer cleansers are those products that are directly sold to customers bypassing any intermediaries. Paula’s Choice PC4Men Face Wash is the best cleanser using this marketing strategy in our opinion. It should be the first step in your morning or night routine since it helps to remove all types of dirt on the skin without removing the natural and essential oils on the skin. It is great for boosting hydration, especially when you’re looking to repair your skin barrier. A straightforward product that delivers excellent results.
Lipid Vitamin Cleansing Oil
Best Cleansing Oil
ABOUT THE BRAND
Hunter’s Lab is an Aussie brand making its mark in skincare. They create effective products for both guys and gals, using research to get the job done.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Kakadu Plum seed oil contains a good amount of Vitamin C which helps slow down premature aging by reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Papaya Enzyme has exfoliative properties and assists in decreasing inflammation levels. Hemp Seed Oil prevents breakouts by balancing the sebum production.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Cleansers can come in different types such as gel, foam, clay and oil. Here at DMARGE, we suggest kicking off your routine with a cleansing oil to remove all that grime before going in with a water-based cleanser. This helps clear out all the gunk that piles up from using SPF and moisturizers during the day. After testing and reviewing different cleansing oils, Hunter’s Lab’s Lipid Vitamin Cleansing Oil comes out on top. It is made using a blend of different botanical ingredients that deliver a gentle cleanse without drying out your skin. Packed with a high dose of vitamin C, it works to brighten, even out skin tone, tackle hyperpigmentation, and boost collagen production. Pair this cleansing oil with the lipid vitamin face oil and your skin will thank you.
S-4 Fig and Cedar Gentle Face Cleanser
Best Fragrance Cleanser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Jackson Miles provides a range of effective grooming products for men, and each one goes through thorough testing before hitting the market. They offer only high-quality products in their line.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Vitamin E & C to help combat certain skin reactions like eczema, dark spots and a wide range of skin infections. They keep the skin healthy and youthful. Olive leaf extract helps to unclog skin pores and protects the skin against harmful UV rays.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Fragrance is a bit of a hot topic in the world of skincare, particularly when it comes to facial products. It has the potential to cause irritation for some, but not for everyone. Some products with fragrance manage to do the job without causing any reactions. Finding the right fit for your skin is key. Jackson Miles’s S-4 Fig and Cedar Gentle Face Cleanser is the perfect cleanser for that. This product is made with ingredients that do wonders for treating hyperpigmentation and sunburn, especially when used consistently. We recommend it because it’s tried, trusted, and gives great results.
Charcoal Face Wash
Best For Oily Skin
ABOUT THE BRAND
Established in 1968, Clinique’s founding mission was a simple but noble one: to create skincare products that were effective and safe for all skin types. In their lineup, you’ll find moisturizers, cleansers, serums, toners, and more, all of which steer clear of harsh chemicals during manufacture.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Two big players: Charcoal Powder — a detoxifier — absorbs dirt, oil and toxins from the skin while caffeine helps to retain water in the skin and soothes any form of irritation and puffiness on the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Thanks to the charcoal, Clinique For Men™ Charcoal Face Wash is ideal for those with oily skin. It is worth noting that this cleanser should not be used every day as excessive use will strip the skin of all its oil… and this isn’t healthy. Note to the spotty teens, it’s also highly effective in treating acne.
Acne Controlling Face Wash For Men
Best Face Wash for Acne
ABOUT THE BRAND
Brickell offers a range of skincare and grooming products for men made from natural, quality ingredients. They are free from parabens, sulphates and other harsh chemicals. You can get their products on their official website, drugstores and retail stores.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Salicylic acid is a BHA (Beta-hydroxy acid) that breaks down excess sebum and increases skin cell turnover, unclogging the pores and reducing acne breakouts. It is a very good exfoliator and works great for textured skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Acne can show up in a snap, but bidding it farewell is a whole different story. After reviewing and testing various face washes designed to tackle acne, we’ve agreed that Brickell’s Acne Controlling Face Wash For Men is the best choice. Acne pops up when pores get clogged with sebum—the skin and hair lubricant. Salicylic acid steps in, cutting down on sebum production and leading to fewer breakouts. Plus, it’s a solid alternative to retinoids, promoting skin cell turnover for a youthful and supple glow.
Active Clay Cleanser
Best Clay Cleanser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Established in 1986 by skin care therapist Jane Wurwand, Dermalogica creates a lineup of highly effective products that are tailored to various skin types and concerns.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Kaolin is a type of clay that is used to draw impurities and dirt from the skin. It detoxifies the skin. Charcoal powder performs the same function except that it mainly draws excess oil from the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Clay has been part of skincare routines for centuries, dating all the way back to ancient times thanks to its cleansing, exfoliating and oil-soaking properties. Dermalogica’s Active Clay Cleanser was our unanimous choice as to which of their range did the job best. Drawing out impurities and toxins from the skin while simultaneously unclogging and tightening your pores, it leaves your skin feeling thoroughly refreshed.