The world’s best dressed men were out in force this week as the world’s most stylish tennis tournament drew to a close.

Being the U.K, the choice in suit colour was also a no-brainer – navy in all of the slickest tones and combinations one can think of. Leading the pack was of course Mr. David Beckham who brought a bit of masculine flair to his navy ensemble with killer detailing.

Not to be left behind was Eddie Redmayne donning the Oxford grey, Jude Law waxing lyrical in a double breasted midnight blue suit alongside ex-Formula One champion Nico Rosberg who went the more conservative route with a navy and green pairing. Roger Federer also showed up to his media duties in a classic black suit which is as textbook winning as it gets.

Outside of the tennis circles Chris Hemsworth pared down his suit look for TAG Heuer, whilst Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather continued their world promotional tour in style. Our loudest and most daring street style player this week? NBA’s Russell Westbrook who oddly manages to pull off double denim with an important message. Not for everyone but he gets points for giving it a decent crack.