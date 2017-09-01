Joe Jonas, Conor McGregor & Ludacris Are This Week’s Best Dressed Men

The week’s best dressed men have rolled in and it’s a fresh new pack this time with familiar faces leading the way.

Joe Jonas rocked up to the Guess event in a cool monochrome look which was eclectic but fitting of his popstar persona. Conor McGregor also infiltrated the round up for the 100th time, this time for his insane paisley suit worn after the money fight he had with Mayweather.

Not to be left out of the spotlight is artist and actor Ludacris who went for a fresh hue of green in three-piece format. This look was paired with a white shirt sans the tie and tan leather dress shoes.

See the best of the rest via the gallery.