Porsche’s Upcoming Tesla Killer Is A Lot More Affordable Than You Think

The world is now closer to receiving a real Tesla competitor with Porsche announcing the date and pricing for the production version of its Mission E electric supercar.

The concept which was revealed two years ago was designed to showcase the German automaker’s E-Performance line which focuses on making their future range of hybrid and full electric cars move with haste and efficiency.

Fast forward to this year’s Frankfurt Auto Show and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has told Car Magazine that public trials of the car will be happening soon whilst the final production model is “very close” to completion.

The juicy news though? Blume is expecting the Mission E to arrive at the end of 2019 with a price tag from just US$85,000 (AU$106,000 before adjustments).

That still puts it a step ahead of the Tesla Model S in terms of pricing (Tesla Model S 100D starts from $94,000 in the U.S), but what you’re getting is proven German engineering with an illustrious track record across various motorsport disciplines. In other words it’s the kind of reputation which will ensure the Mission E can corner and sprint from 0-100km/h in under 3.5 seconds via a 440kW (600hp) electric motor.

Porsche have also tinkered with the battery pack to include shorter charging times without sacrificing the feel of a lightweight sportscar. As such, drivers can expect a +500km range on a single charge and an extra 400km for every 15 minute charge.

We’ll bring you more news as it arrives.

