Aston Martin’s 2018 Vantage Features A Polarising New Design Language

If Aston Martin were looking to cause a bit of commotion to close out the year then they’ve certainly done that with the unveiling of their next generation Vantage sports car.

The iconic name in the Aston Martin line up has been around for seven decades now and 2018 will see the nameplate make its boldest and most polarising move yet. The new Vantage is a clear departure from Ian Callum’s distinctive body lines which were inherited throughout the DNA of other Aston models. The new car takes more inspiration from the futuristic lines of James Bond’s DB10 concept and injects it with steroids to arrive at the beast before you.

The British marque highlights its new design direction with features such as a more “predatory stance” with “minimal front and rear overhangs, muscular flanks and broad haunches” to express a new dynamic aesthetic. Adding to this is the massive side grilles which adorn the front fenders to aid in air flow from the wheel arches.

Inside the cabin the sleek and sexy affair of old Aston has gone, replaced with bulging muscular lines and angles that wouldn’t look out of place in a Lamborghini. Some might like this whilst traditionalist will likely be outraged. It does however gain a few points in the practicality game with generous stowage space and extra room behind the seats for weekend bags.

Under the bonnet is where the car will shine with Aston Martin’s latest 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 positioned as low and as far back as possible in the chassis to achieve the magic 50:50 weight balance for fans of handling. The engine develops 375kW and 685Nm of torque between the useable 2,000 – 5,000rpm range with power sent to an eight-speed automatic transmission positioned in the rear whilst an impressive 1,530kg dry weight aids the car in moving with haste and agility. Aston Martin is claiming a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 313km/h.

Other appointments include a tricky new electronic rear differential to provide driving stability and a proven chassis further refined from the DB11.



