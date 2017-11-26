There’s no shortage of sportswear out there that we can describe as unflattering. So much of it is terribly designed, drowning in distracting logos, overly focused on functionality and completely neglecting of the aesthetic appeal of cycling brands.

Fortunately, a few cycling companies today have their heads screwed on right and are beginning to show that sometimes simplicity can rule in design. These are eleven of the best cycling brands men need to know for their next epic ride.

The Pedla

The Pedla represents cycling for the diehard cyclist so it’s little wonder they take their kit seriously. Each garment boasts exacting levels of functionality, performance and sound design that will no doubt turn a few heads. The base cloth itself is developed in partnership with Italian company Mitispa as well as Swiss company Schoeller Textiles whilst their endurance chamois is provided by CYTECH for easy riding on longer trips.

POC

One of the biggest names in outdoor adventure sports is POC. The Swedish label take their cycling gear and safety standards to extreme levels with the mission statement of ‘saving lives and reducing the consequences of accidents for gravity sports athletes and cyclists’. We don’t doubt their ability with stunning looking gear which pairs technical solutions with construction, advanced material combinations and engineering into every piece.

Mavic

It’s never a good idea to overlook the talents of the French when it comes to cycling gear. With over 125 years of experience in cycling, Mavic is steeped in tradition and uses its expertise to develop some of the most innovative solutions to cycling apparel. Their apparel design is minimalist but it’s the strategic intersecting lines and bold colour blocking that really brings out each garment’s beauty to go with its functionality.

Castelli

If you don’t know Castelli then you don’t know professional cycling. The Italian label has been pioneering cycling apparel since 1876 and has amassed a slew of trophies along the way with people using their gear. They invented the skinsuit, the sublimated jersey and the first Lycra short used in professional racing. This tradition of innovation continues today, inspiring us and influencing every product that rolls out of the historic cycling house.



Pas Normal Studios

Copenhagen-born Pas Normal Studios takes a fresh approach to cycling apparel with signature Scandinavian design fused with high-performance fabrics and comfortable fits. The pieces are made with the Northern-European climate in mind, so cyclists can expect durable, all-weather pieces that are all handmade in Italy.

CHPT3

An off-shoot of the fabled Castelli name is never a bad thing. That's what former pro cyclist David Millar did when he teamed up with the Italian brand to create Chpt3 – an exquisite premium clothing range for recreational riders. Every piece is inspired by Savile Row's bespoke tailoring and meticulous recreated by trim cuts and sophisticated detailing with innovative fabrics.

Bernard

Design geeks everywhere are in love with Bernard's beautiful cycling kit. The colours, the typography, the totally unique design – everything comes together perfectly, resulting in one of the most coveted jerseys in the cycling game. The limited edition gear (which includes three jerseys, shorts, a wind vest, arm warmers, and a cap) flies off the shelves every time in goes on sale, so good luck getting your hands on it.

Rapha

Rapha caters to discerning cyclists with a one-stop shop that offers performance roadwear and accessories, alongside publications and events. The first Rapha collection was launched in July 2004, at a month-long Rapha exhibition of cycling memorabilia and events called "Kings of Pain." From those humble origins, Rapha has gone on to become synonymous with the highest levels of quality and become the official clothing sponsor to Team Sky Pro Cycling.

Kirschner Brasil

The World Cup isn't the only cool thing happening in Brazil right now. Kirschner is the full package of cool – everything from the branding, to the photography, to the videos, to, of course, the actual clothing, is eye-catching and contemporary. For now the product line only includes short- and long-sleeved jerseys, plus t-shirts and caps with the brand's signature mountain graphic, but there are plans to expand in the future to arm warmers, jackets and shorts.

ASSOS

Riders using ASSOS products have won well over 250 gold medals at Olympic Games, World Championships and in almost every other prestigious professional cycling race. Impressed yet? Based in Ticino "Terra di Ciclismo", Switzerland, ASSOS was founded in 1976 with the creation of the first ever Lycra® cycling shorts. The company continues to innovate, setting industry standards (like the fastest cycling bodysuit on earth) time and time again.

Capo

Capo was founded in 2004 by Gary Vasconi and Robert Carbone. Initially, the line-up covered technical socks and casual apparel. Over the years, product range has expanded to include a collection of men's kits along with the launch of the Capo custom apparel program. Capo now sells its high quality, progressive designs to passionate cyclists in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK.

Brandt Sorenson

After many emails from hard core cyclists we had to add Brandt Sorenson into the mix. Brandt Sorenson is luxury cycling gear that's hand crafted in the USA and focus on quality and functionality over ease of production or cost.The Brandt Sorenson palette communicates the class and prestige of the modern athlete. If you're a freak of nature they offer custom tailored garments to the rider's unique dimensions in addition to standard ergonomic fit sizes.

Cafe Du Cycliste

Another addition to our list of elite cycling garments is this French brand which pitches itself on tailored technology. Cafe du Cycliste believes that presentation doesn't need to be compromised in pursuit of performance on the road. Their range is inspired by the tradition of French cycling and hand crafted with a range of fabrics to ensure the quality lives up to the wear. There's also a wide range of colours to choose from which will ensure you get noticed for all the right reasons.

Volero

Designed in Australia and made in Italy, the Volero line of premium cycling gear is not for the pretender. The brand is the brainchild of two brothers who decided to fuse their passion for cycling and design. The duo are constantly designing and creating fresh cycling kits as well as updating their existing lines to ensure they stay ahead of the competition creatively. Their current summer range features lightweight fabrics, MANTODRY moisture wicking and brighter colours that resist fade under the harsh sun.

Maap

Hailing from the good looking streets of Melbourne is Maap, an apparel group who know their riding and exist to offer premium cycling apparel for men and women with a focus on quality, cool design and art. Their garments are designed to withstand the regular abuse of of cycling with a strong focus on longevity through quality manufacturing. They're pretty serious about this point too with their cycling socks made in Australia and their apparel made in Italy.

Black Sheep Clothing

If you don't want to look like anyone else on the road, Black Sheep Cycling is your best bet. Some would call them unique whilst others would call them gaudy. Either way, there's no doubt their kits will catch eyes as you blaze through the course in style and comfort without compromising on performance.

SQD Athletica

SQD Athletica have taken their signature minimalist aesthetic to the cycling world and it's a clear departure from the often bright and gaudy cycling gear on offer. It's all about the black, white and army green tones for SQD Athletica who employ an engineered blend of nylon, polyester and spandex into their garments to ensure both quick drying properties and lightness where it's needed most.