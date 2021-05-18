Cycling, whether you’re an amateur, or you’re ready to take on The Tour de France, is one of the best sports for both physical and mental health. Cycling is proven to improve cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility, and joint mobility, and can reduce anxiety, depression, and stress levels.
But if want to take your cycling to the next level, it’s imperative you invest in a quality pair of cycling shoes. They’ll drastically improve your cycling performance, and will protect your feet and muscles while riding, much more than a regular shoe.
Cycling Shoe Benefits
Most cycling shoes have very stiff soles to maximise your energy while riding, and ensures all the power from your legs transfers directly to the pedals, rather than your feet. The best cycling shoes are also lightweight and extremely comfortable.
Cycling shoes are also exceptionally durable. A high-quality pair of cycling shoes will last you for a long time, so while they tend to have a slightly higher price point than regular gym shoes, you won’t be needing to replace them year after year.
Clipping In
The best cycling shoes have a fastening system that allows the shoes to be clipped or locked into the pedals, similar to how snowboard shoes or ski boots lock onto the board or skis. While clipping in can take some getting used to; you’ll likely fall once or twice while you’re learning how to unclip for a quick stop, such as a red light, you’ll soon be able to unclip with ease.
And that minor learning curve is worth it for the benefits; clipping your cycling shoes to the pedals will improve your pedaling efficiency, and ultimately your entire cycling performance.
Styles of Cycling Shoes
While you can get versatile cycling shoes, you can also get cycling shoes that specifically cater to different riding styles. The main two styles are road biking and mountain biking; road biking shoes tend to be very stiff with a carbon sole, and lightweight to assist with speed. Mountain biking shoes are also stiff but are more flexible than road biking styles to allow for walking and dismounting more frequently.
Depending on how you enjoy riding your bike, get the style of shoe best for you. However, if you regularly dabble in all types of riding, go for a versatile shoe.
Another thing to consider is the closing mechanism. Cycling shoes come in a wide variety of closure systems, and the best one will, again, depend on your needs. For example, if you compete in triathlons or ride to work, you’ll need to be able to get in and out of your cycling shoes quickly, so you’ll need to opt for a velcro strap rather than laces.
You May Also Like:
We’ve rounded up the absolute best brands of cycling shoes, that’ll improve your riding performance whether you’re just a cycling enthusiast or thinking about going pro. All brands featured are renowned in the cycling world, and no matter your preferred type of riding, you’ll find the best cycling shoes you’ve ever had below.
Mavic
Mavic's cycling shoes are lightweight to ensure you can spin the pedals as fast as you can, but also provide ultimate foot support and power transfer. One of the many reasons professional cyclists wear Mavic cycling shoes while competing.
Specialized
But, Specialized is also in the cycling shoe game as well. They produce high-performance cycling shoes perfect for both entry-level cyclists and pros. The S-Works shoe is their best-known shoe, with a light yet stiff sole for ultimate power transfer.
Shimano
Therefore, it's obvious that Japanese brand, Shimano, knows how to make a decent cycling shoe. Dedicated to making race-ready shoes that are comfortable, you can't go wrong with Shimano.
Sidi
Sidi's philosophy is to create shoes with a perfect fit, so you never have to think about your feet; you can focus on the ride. Sidi is the shoe brand of choice of many professional cyclists because Sidi cycling shoes are comfortable and cutting edge.
Lake
With a core value like that, it's a safe bet that any pair of Lake cycling shoes are guaranteed to improve your performance.
Scott
While all cycling shoes are comfortable, lightweight, and provide ample arch support, Scott has cycling shoes that specifically cater to training, racing, road cycling, and more, and are suitable for amateurs and professionals alike.
Giro
Giro's range is well stocked with both versatile and specific cycling shoes. All of Giro's cycling shoes are durable, comfortable, and stylish.
Fi'zi:k
Using physiological research, anatomic studies, and advanced technological development, Fi'zi:k's bike shoes have the perfect combination of comfortable & lightweight, and performance-improving tech in all of their shoes. Plus, all of the cycling shoes are sleek and stylish and will elevate your cycling style.
Gaerne
All Gaerne cycling shoes are made in Italy, with high-quality materials, by expert craftsmen. Ride on.
Louis Garneau
In 1983, Garneau started making cycling clothes in his dad's garage, but his self-named gear & clothing brand expanded due to its high quality. Louis Garneau cycling shoes are extremely comfortable and practical; at the end of the day, the man knows what's needed in a cycling shoe.
Bont
Bont, dedicated to producing the world's most technically advanced and anatomically correct cycling shoes, has a fantastic range for both amateur and pro cyclists who enjoy a stiffer sole; Bont shoes are perfect as road cycling shoes.
Northwave
Northwave cycling shoes are extremely supportive and have advanced tech that will help you reach your full riding potential.
Pearl Izumi
Today, Pearl Izumi still produces innovative products, including a great selection of cycling shoes, that cater to different needs. Whether you're after mountain biking shoes, road cycling shoes, or racing and triathlon shoes, Pearl Izumi will have the perfect fit for you.
Serfas
All Serfas cycling shoes are lightweight and breathable with a highly ventilated design. They all have soft, cushioned insoles and will keep your feet supported during your cycling sessions.
Bontrager
There's a Bontrager cycling shoe for every need, whether it's mountain biking, road cycling, or spin cycling. All shoes are comfortable and feature smart tech for ultimate performance. Plus, the shoes come in a wide range of both playful and timeless colours; Bontrager has some of the absolute best cycling shoes you can get.
MSC
MSC cycling shoes are lightweight and comfortable and cater to both casual road use and competitive road use. With a minimalist design to reduce weight, these cycling shoes are perfect as road cycling shoes.
DMT
All DMT cycling shoes are high quality and expertly crafted, and allow wearers to enjoy their bike activities to the absolute fullest.