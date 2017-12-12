It’s no state secret that guys are pretty hopeless at looking after their clothes.

But treating your clothes with reckless abandon comes with a price – one that most guys will have to pay at least once in a lifetime of buying and thrashing clothes.

A man’s wardrobe isn’t sacred, but time, money, and satisfaction come pretty close. So, if you’re finding your clothes crap themselves prematurely or are beginning to look a bit long in the tooth, this guide will help you rediscover your nurturing self and treat your clothing with the unconditional love, care, and affection that they deserve.

Don’t Wear Them All The Time

Everyone has that favourite shirt, suit, or pair of kicks they like to wear all the time. Unfortunately, the things we love hurt us the most, and overuse can kill your favourite wardrobe pieces well before their expiry date.

Natural fibres need time to breathe and recover after use. This important downtime lets the garment recover and regain some semblance of its original shape. You might look awesome in that shirt or that suit, but even the best bits of your wardrobe deserve a break. Learn to savour the favourites.

Always Buy Quality

As seductive as fifty or sixty percent off can be, it’s likely these clothes are so cheap because, well, they’re cheap (and nasty). Even in today’s market of fast fashion, you can still buy once, and buy right, saving you frustration and money in the future.

Look to purchase clothes made from natural fibres, as far from a sweatshop as possible, with a transparent and accessible chain of production. You don’t need to find the most exclusive boutique in town.

But a shrewd investment here and there will prevent you from going back to the shops for returns or replacements, when you clearly have better things to do.

Know When To Fold ‘Em

Not all clothes are stored equally. Some need to be hung up, some folded.

There’s no real witchcraft here, just a couple of basic rules to ensure your clothes retain their shape over time and don’t end up resembling what you came home in after the work Christmas function.

Sweaters, knits, and cardigans should generally be folded, not hung. This keeps their shape and stops the neckline from warping. I’d recommend the same for t-shirts, especially if you burn through a few during the week.

Tailored kit – suits, trousers, coats – and dress shirts should be hung up, and not on the nasty plastic hangers you got at the shop. Use cedar hangers instead. Moths hate these bad boys so get around ’em.

Be Smart About Long Term Storage

There comes a time in our lives where certain parts of our wardrobe don’t see as much love as the rest.

You’re not going to wear a trench coat in summer (we certainly hope) and a boozy backpacking trek through the seedier parts of Western Europe doesn’t ask for much more than a few staples (that you’re happy to lose).

For long term storage, you need to put your smart man cap on and invest in sensible options like vacuum sealed garment bags. These bad boys thwart intrusions from nasty critters and mould. You can leave expensive items for weeks at a time and not know the difference.

They’re also cheap AF, especially for the certainty that you won’t come back to a wardrobe that’s been plundered by insects, mould, or disreputable housemates.

Keep Your Space Clean

If you’re reading this, you’re probably a guy, and if so, you probably can’t keep house to save your life. But a filthy bedroom that cockroaches would be terrified to plunder will endanger the long-term durability of your clothes.

Making sure your wardrobe gets a bit of air every now and then, dusting the shelves and cupboards, and letting fresh air in will keep the moths, dust, and mould at bay.

Your room doesn’t need to look like a cute spread from Better Homes and Gardens, but a little clean here and there will keep your clothes in wearable condition for longer.

Give The Dry Cleaner A Miss

We’re not ones to advocate the downturn of local businesses. But when it comes to dry cleaners, we’re pretty happy for you to take your coin and spend it almost anywhere else.

Dry cleaning is the nuclear option for garment care. It uses chemical solutions and heat to remove stains but it’s about as precise as using a chainsaw to conduct brain surgery.

Even if it produces results, dry cleaning can discolour your clothes and do nasty things to the internal lining and construction. Like we said, scorched earth.