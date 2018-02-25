Forget about your leather pants for a moment and cast your eyes over this week’s best dressed men.

Hailing from all parts of the entertainment world are the frontrunners in fashion and we’ve got them covered for your convenience. First up is leading Marvel man of the moment Chadwick Boseman, who showed off the perfect balance of smart streetwear at a recent NBA event.

This winning formula of awards night looks was followed on Calvin Harris who donned the lettered pinstripe suit, Donald Glover in artistic leather, Diplo in classic Italian suiting and Sam Smith paring down the double breasted jacket.

Rounding it all out is Nick Jonas who showed everyone how to look covert cool in New York City after being spotted.

Now go forth, borrow and win your wardrobe game.