If there was any confusion on how Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton likes to blow chunks of his US$140 million contract, then this probably answers that question.

Hamilton arrived at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 event yesterday at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France wearing what is probably one of the most audacious and over-indulgent menswear looks of the year.

A white pinstripe waistcoat and fitted trousers with contrast tear print was combined with an untucked granddad collar shirt with black ribbing. That’s not the hero piece here though. Gaze your eyes over Hamilton’s feet, chest, ears, fingers and wrists and you’ll likely be blinded with the shimmer of diamonds (and how diminutive your bank account is).

It’s a hell of lot of diamonds and it’s definitely not a look for every man – even if you could afford to walk in what looks like $100,000 loafers. A closer inspection of Hamilton’s look pairs monochrome vertical lines with the aforementioned diamond encrusted loafers, diamond encrusted ring, a diamond studded IWC timepiece, a pearl bracelet, a diamond chest pin and two diamond earrings.

Still with us? Good. By this point we’re actually surprised he didn’t slap diamonds on his Fedora hat and specs.

Some slack does need to be cut for Hamilton though as frivolity was likely a theme of the party. Nonetheless we probably would have given props to the look was it not for the overzealous ‘I’m-an-F1-playboy-and-I’m-here-to-steal-your-bae’ look.

Be warned men, diamonds are forever, but they might not be your best friend on the red carpet, according to this pleb.

