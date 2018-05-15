Some may call it odd, but you can call this Pharrell Williams‘ next big fashion statement. The legendary artist and fashion advocate was spotted championing his latest menswear piece under the Human Made label and it couldn’t be any more unique. We’re talking Muay Thai shorts, people.

For those unacquainted with the traditional sport, Muay Thai is Thailand’s official combat sport which dates back to the 18th century. Think of it as their own version of boxing but with brutal knees, elbows and kicks permitted.

The shorts that Pharrell has been rocking takes direct inspiration from this sport’s heritage, bearing an oversized Thai motif on the front panel, a wide elastic waistband, curved hem and panel detailing on the sides of the satin garment.

It’s not a look for the red carpet but we can assure you that it’s definitely one that men will be embracing in the upcoming warmer seasons. Could these be the new-aged gym shorts? We’re placing our bets and saying yes.

Based on the way Phrarrell has been wearing them on his social media posts, they’re also pretty easy to style. Simplicity reigns here with the Muay Thai shorts paired with a hoodie, acid washed tee and an array of footwear from fresh sneakers to military boots.

On closer inspection, Pharrell also appears to have remodelled the shorts in a more relaxed linen version complete with back pockets. The result is a functional gym short with heritage Muay Thai design for that true athleisure aesthetic.

Whilst your gym shorts might not be a welcome sight at the mother-in-law’s (yet), it’s certainly earning a place amongst the streetwear crowd. And we all know where that goes with brands like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Gucci embracing the movement.

