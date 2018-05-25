Have you ever wondered what it’s like to splurge $27, 000 to travel in a three-room apartment, on the most luxurious class in the sky? Luckily for you, Etihad just released a video guided tour of The Resident class, so you can experience extravagance at its finest—without blowing a small fortune in the process.

The Residence is the centrepiece of Etihad’s A380 superjumbos and 787 Dreamliners. Dripping with luxury, the three-room private apartment features a living room, separate bedroom and ensuite shower room, costing $27, 000 for a trip from Sydney to Abu Dhabi. The tour showcases the private butler (trained by the Savoy Butler academy in London), fine dining, 32 inch flat screen TV and 6ft 10 inch double bed on offer.

James Hogan, president and CEO said that another aspect that differentiates The Residence from first class is this: you can’t be upgraded to it.

“No, we’re going to be very pure on the pricing of the residence. It’s something exclusive. We want people to aspire to it and we won’t be giving upgrades – and that includes staff.”

So if you want to (vicariously) experience the best the sky has to offer, this isn’t a bad place to start. Or if your budget doesn’t even permit you to consider such excess, the following article might be more useful.

