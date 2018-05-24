Yes you heard correctly. Triple denim is actually a thing.

A very slim Orlando Bloom stepped out this week in London for an appearance on BBC wearing not one denim piece but three. Orlando’s three piece Canadian tuxedo consisted of jeans, jacket and baseball cap paired back with a classic white t-shirt.

All three pieces were styled in dark indigo raw denim and we have to say we don’t hate this look. It’s surprisingly works. Orlando stopped quickly to take some selfies with celebrities before getting on his way.

Want the look? Try some of these killer denim jackets, jeans and denim caps.

