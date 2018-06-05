Alfa Romeo To Deliver +700HP Supercar With The Ballistic 8C

Alfa Romeo is continuing to deliver the tastiest fruits in the sports car segment with the announcement of not one but two specialty models on the horizon.

The 8C supercar will form the flagship of the current Alfa Romeo portfolio whilst the iconic GTV badge name will be revived in the form of a Giulia-based coupe. The GTV will arrive first with a slated 2019 debut. According to the announcement by the Italian car maker, the GTV will boast a 50/50 weight distribution to provide sublime handling characteristics, over 600hp (445kW) with electronic-boost, all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring and enough seats for four passengers.

The power unit for the GTV is expected to be borrowed from the current Giulia Quadrifoglio which will come as a package consisting of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 paired to an electric motor.

The 8C meanwhile will arrive some time after 2020. The wait should be worth it with details revealing a full carbon fibre monocoque chassis (like the 4C) paired with a mid-mounted twin-turbo engine driving the rear wheels and electric motors powering the front. The combined power output for this all-wheel-drive setup is expected to be well over 700hp (520kW) whilst being able to dispatch the 0 – 100km/h sprint in under three seconds.

The two sports models, or ‘specialty’ models, will make up part of the seven models Alfa Romeo planned to release by 2022. They will join the recently arrived Stelvio SUV and Giulia on local turf.

Until then it’s probably a good idea to start saving some coin. We’ve added Top Gear‘s review of the old 8C concept for your viewing pleasure below.