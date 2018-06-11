Some of the world’s most stylish men and celebrities have stepped out for the sixth London Fashion Week Men’s event and they didn’t disappoint with wardrobe lessons in tow.

With the usual fair of ‘peacocks’ making their way into the crowds to try to get their next ‘I’m–actually-talking-to-no-one-on-my-phone’ pap photo sorted, we opted to showcase just the power players who were there for a reason instead.

David Beckham, David Gandy, Johannes Huebl, Jim Chapman, Richard Biedul and more all made their way to the fashion shows in their best threads worthy of stealing. Whether it was a classic suit, a pared down suit, smart casual, athleisure or just a tad oddball, it was worn by the men who did it right.

Check out the gallery to claim your free style tips from this year’s best dressed men at London Fashion Week Men’s 2018.