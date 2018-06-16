The week’s best dressed men are in and there’s enough looks here to keep you warmed over until next Christmas.

Leading the way for the this edition are power players like Jamie Foxx who showed us how to rock a tracksuit, Robert Pattinson who’s out ditching the tie again and A$AP Rocky looking after the Gucci streetwear get up.

Other guys who made the cut this week hailed from LFWM with Richard Biedul, Johannes Huebl and Toby Huntington-Whiteley all rocking their finest suits around the show. Even old dog Prince Charles got into the action. Hit up the gallery to score your free wardrobe inspiration.