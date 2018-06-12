Let’s get real for a few metrosexual moments. You act like you’re immune to celebrity style and too busy for anything more than a quick tousle in the morning, but the reality is you care about your hairstyle. The question is, how do you choose the right hairstyle to best suit you?

There’s a lot of factors that come into play including things like face shape, hair quantity and the natural way your hair likes to sit. Well today’s your lucky day. We’ve got award-winning hairstylist Anthony Nader on board to help you look and feel your best, one strand at a time.

Research Before Your Next Appointment

You look to the style icons for your clothes, so why not for your hair?

“Many men come into my salon with references to their favourite stars’ dapper hairdos,” explains Nader. “If you can’t prepare ahead of time or just pull up a few pictures while you’re relaxing in the hairdresser’s chair it’ll make our job easier. It’s likely you’ll be on your phone anyway.”

Nader says that photographic inspiration is invaluable during the early consultation stage. It will ensure that both the hairstylist and client are on the same page and most importantly, you end up with a haircut that you don’t hate.

Communication Is Key

With the consultation underway, your stylist should have a few questions for you (if not, you could be in the wrong establishment). “Once he has a handle on what you like about the cut, he can assess how well it will work for you,” says Nader.

The topics of conversation should cover your:

Hair type

Hair texture

Lifestyle habits

The last part is a commonly overlooked factor that Nader stresses. “Are you prepared to spend time each morning recreating your new star look? If the answer is no, the hairstyle is a bust even if your strands are suited to it.”

Follow Through With Expert Tips

One of the first things the hairdresser will do is take a look at your growth patterns. “Say you’ve got your eyes on one of Beckham’s iconic hairstyles, but you have a wave in your hair. The style isn’t out of reach, but you have to be willing blow dry the wave out of your hair so it matches Mr B’s,” says Nader.

“Is that a commitment you’re prepared to make?”

We get it. It’s hard to let go of an idea once your heart’s set on it, but listen to the experts if they caution against a look. There’s a reason why they know whether or not it will work for you. If your hairstylist thinks your hair’s too thin to pull off a look, don’t take it as an insult – take it as constructive feedback which will lead you on the righteous path to a better style.

Be Realistic With Maintaining Your Hairstyle

At the end of the day, what matters most is that the style you choose reflects who you are and how you want to be perceived. Trendiness is fine, but it never trumps comfort and confidence.

“You see those overseas men’s fashion parades and all the flashy stuff that goes along with them (not to mention the big budgets) and it’s easy to get caught up in something that isn’t a practical choice,” explains Nader.

“Strip everything else away until you’re just looking at the hair. Is it a style you’re actually excited to recreate, or has your imaginary bubble burst with a reality check of how hard it is to recreate?”

Remember, models and celebrities are primed to look a certain way for a certain amount of time. If you live a busy lifestyle and can’t afford an hour every morning to sort your hairstyle, then the answer is obvious.

Know Your Hair Products

On the topic of professional advice, always be sure to heed your hairdresser’s advice on hair products and the latest hair care solutions. They deal with this on an average of eight hours a day, six days a week during their whole career. Give what they recommend a try for a month and if it doesn’t work, tell them and then make your decision.