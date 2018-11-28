The urban jewel of Australia’s west, Perth is actually the most isolated city in the world. Not that you’d know it from the number of quality restaurants this sun-drenched oasis plays host to.

But Perth is a city of 1.4 million people, with the Indian Ocean on one side and the Australian outback on the other. It has great public transport, a cosmopolitan feel, and lower prices than other cities of its stature.

Another great thing about it is that—compared to other waterside metropoleis like Sydney, LA and Barcelona—it isn’t bursting with tourists.

So whether you’re there for family and friends, the Swan River, the pristine sandy beaches, the ballet or some sneaky wine tasting, you’ll be spoilt for choice with restaurants.

From the luxe to the quirky, here’s a list of the top 11, curated for your culinary pleasure.

Wildflower

Perched atop prime Perth CBD rooftop real estate is Wildflower—an elegant, contemporary steel and glass box on COMO The Treasury hotel’s fourth floor, with a bird’s eye view over the city. It seats up to 80 guests in a spacious dining room, and 30 more in the bar and outside terrace. Whether you’re going all out with the 5 course tasting menu or keeping it low key with the mid week lunch specials, Wildflower serves contemporary Australian cuisine—revolving around the indigenous ethos of six seasons with farmer and forager-driven menus.

Longchim

With its Thai inspired cocktail menu, developed and run by award-winning bar chief Dean Buchanan Longchim provides a relaxed, exotic ambience that dares you to imbibe an eclectic selection of craft beers, regional and global wines and signature cocktails. Once you’re feeling a polite buzz, it’s time to move on to the spicy laksas and green curries. We recommend starting with a selection of chive cakes and satay chicken, and taking it from there.

Co Op Dining

When a restaurants gets rated for four consecutive years in the Australian Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Guide, people tend to take notice. Which explains the bubbly atmosphere around Co Op Dining’s regional degustation menu. Set in a chic restaurant, here you will be able to sample the best Western Australia’s countryside has to offer.

Lulu La Delizia

With a wine bar vibe and classy restaurant feel, Lulu La Delizia is a small Italian eatery specialising in premium fresh pasta and the delights of the Friuli and the Venetian spice route. From its exquisite antipasti to la ‘specialitat’—pasta—Lulu la Delizia will make you remember what a good Italian restaurant is all about.

Propeller

In a tastefully gentrified garage in the heart of North Fremantle lies (arguably) the tastiest hub of modern Middle Eastern cuisine outside of Beirut. Led by chef Kurt Sampson (who learnt his craft at Queens’s Gate in London and O’Connell’s in South Melbourne), Propeller distinguishes itself with a menu to be shared, a fine selection of local and international wines, craft beers and spirits—and of course, rich Arabian coffee.

Rockpool Bar & Grill

Rockpool Bar & Grill Perth continues Neil Perry’s unique steakhouse concept, which involves the most tender meat you’ve ever tasted, an open plan dining room that overlooks the kitchen’s signature wood fire grill, a menu chock full of fresh produce and a wine list that features 1350 wines from Australia and the World.

Bread In Common

Banish any thoughts you had of a dingy bakery: Bread In Common is the classiest way to consume carbohydrates in Perth. The layout consists of an open kitchen sat alongside diners, all of which can also be viewed from a cozy mezzanine levelled lounge. Your hunger will be set to by Head Chef Chris Eales, a perfectionist with a penchant for bringing seasonal farm ingredients to the table. Also, as Bread In Common is built on communal values, there are also gluten free and vegan dishes on the menu all year round, to suit any palate.

Petition Kitchen

A hundred odd years ago, protestors marched around the State Buildings in Perth, petitioning for causes they believed in. These lines have now been (belatedly) replaced with queues of people waiting to score a table at Petition Kitchen—a finely decorated bistro which sits conveniently alongside Petition Beer Corner and Wine Bar. Come here for “clean slate” Modern Australian dining, share plates, and top notch seafood.

Tiny’s Bar

More than just a liquor emporium, Tiny’s Bar facilitates good times with its eclectic food, fresh herbs (and veggies) from the kitchen rooftop garden, and its iconic architecture. Located in the historic QV1 building, Tiny’s is the social hub of Perth’s west end, comprising of a large indoor and courtyard bar area, restaurant, and—of course—a well stocked liquor emporium.

No Menu Finest Italian

With a laid back mis en scene and ‘no menu’ Maurizio Di Ciano’s Finest Italian appears to offer a casual approach to dining. But don’t let the undressed tables, booths and trendy wall mural by Perth street artist Handbrake fool you: Di Cianos takes his food seriously. The place offers both sweet and savoury pies, stuffed roasted capsicums, handmade pasta (ranging from fish gnocci to spaghetti chitarra), aperitifs, finger food and eggs every which way. In the centre is the “no menu” offering—where the chef serves family style dishes with the kitchen team’s market finds for $50 a head.

Post Perth

A hotel restaurant with a luxe twist, Post Perth is a Como The Treasury outlet of blond timber, white walls and steel noir that gently refutes the concept of cookie cutter ‘chain’ dining. Based in the space that once housed Perth’s first general post office, this restaurant has a health food bent (see the raw kingfish served with green tomato and buttermilk vinaigrette) but still serves hearty comfort foods like buffulo burrata and lamb backstrap. And of course, a wine cellar replete with names both local and international.

