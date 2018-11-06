When you think brown leather jacket on stylish men, you’ll often muster images of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher and even Brad Pitt as a Fight Clubber.

The brown leather jacket is a wardrobe of the rugged man, the biker man, the man who wears Hawaiian shirts on his Indian motorcycle. Get the picture? Well that’s all slowly changing.

Brands like Saint Laurent, The Kooples and Tom Ford are regularly adding both brown leather and brown suede jackets into their collections.

If you’re undecided on whether a brown leather jacket is for you, then read on. If you own a brown leather jacket and find yourself wondering what to wear with it, then read on too.

The Types Of Brown Leather Jackets

Men are spoilt for choice when it comes to leather jackets. In the modern wardrobe there are a handful of reliable styles that have been inspired by the vintage years and polished up for today’s needs. Think dressier and more fitted cuts as opposed to being purely functional.

Here are the leather jacket types you need to know.

Leather Bomber Jackets

As the most casual looking jacket of the bunch, the leather bomber is defined by its waist-length, collarless design. The jacket is often made from soft leather, which tends to be more malleable to give it a more relaxed look. Contrasting trim is another feature you’ll often find on leather bombers which usually mixes up the waist and sleeve cuffs for a succinct fit and finish. The hardware detailing on bombers are naturally minimal so expect a symmetrical zip up the front and possibly kangaroo-pouch side pockets or an arm patch pocket.

Leather Biker Jackets

Marlon Brando did it and now so can you. The leather biker jacket is defined by large lapels and a flared collar that can be snapped down for extra security. The style is defined by generous metallic hardware (studs, plugs and zips) and the front zipper is normally asymmetrical, allowing the wider side to fold in underneath its partner.

Leather Racer Jackets

The racer jacket is the most standard looking variant inspired by the world of motorsports and motorcycle racing. As such, the silhouette is streamlined and sits close to the body. Fastening is sorted with a little collar that snaps shut, or it can be without a collar at all. Straight zipped, they aren’t lined with plush fabric and have no lapels or extra hardware to flash polish up

Brown Leather Jacket & Jeans

A staple look for any man looking to rock a brown leather jacket is the leather-denim combo. It’s almost impossible to screw up with the exception of one rule: fitted denim only. Once you’ve accepted that golden rule, you can pair your brown leather jacket with anything from indigo to washed to black jeans. The same also goes for either ripped or selvedge jeans. Beckham is a common example of the brown leather jacket crew and you’ll often find him pairing it with black jeans when he takes the motorcycle out for a spin.

Brown Leather Jacket & T-Shirt

Brown leather jackets especially go well with tees due to their casual aesthetic. There’s really no limits when it comes to pairing a brown leather jackets with tees. Think band shirts, logo tees and go-to colours such as white, grey and blue. A shirt to avoid is probably softer colours as the look is meant to be masculine. Ever see a pink tee paired with a brown jacket? Neither have we. Stick to the proven tees and you’ll be fine. V-necks and scoop necks are best but you can also go for henley shirts like Ryan Gosling did in Drive.

Brown Leather Jacket & Shirt/Tie

The brown leather jacket can be dressed up in very cool ways should the occasion call for it. By simply wearing it over a white shirt and tie, you can score a sweet casual Friday option. In the colder seasons, be sure to layer up with knitwear or a cardigan. The only point to take note of here is to ensure your jacket isn’t too long.

Brown Leather Jacket & Casual Shirt

The casual button-up shirt is a winner in any man’s book but pair it with a brown leather jacket and you’ve got a cool retro vibe ready to go. Opt for shirts with patterns – flannel works best in this case or solid colours are also fine. Just be sure there’s some contrast between your shirt and the jacket as brown on brown isn’t exactly a flattering combination.

Brown Leather Jacket & Pants/Trousers

Men are spoilt for choice when it comes to pairing bottoms with a brown leather jacket. For trousers it’s best to go for grey blue or black especially if they’re tailored. For summer or the warmer months it’s a simple case of switching out the colours for white jeans or chinos. Remember, keep things slim and fitted and you’ll have a great smart casual look that can take you from the modern day office to the bar with ease.

