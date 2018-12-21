Whether it’s dipping your toes in the volcanic sand, wandering through white washed buildings or sipping a frosty Mastiha-spiked cocktail at the edge of a clifftop pool—Santorini is one of the most lusted after destinations in the world.
After all: we all want at least a couple of look-at-me shots for our friends. Which is fine.
What is a concern, however, is if you are trying to set yourself apart as an influencer. If that sounds like you, we have bad news: virtually every travel blogger ever-to-exist has made the Santorini pilgrimage already.
What started as a shimmer-blue haven for Zeus, Athena and the self-styled demi-gods of Instagram has become so saturated it’s now almost a meme.
How did this happen? Well, back in 2015, when the “first-gen” influencers like Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez blew up, is a good place to start.
Since then, “second gen” influencers have jumped on the donkey-drawn bandwagon.
And fair enough—why wouldn’t you capitalise on a place’s photogenic views, ‘cultural’ double whammy and luxury suites?
Well, we’d like to suggest a reason: in the last 24 hours alone there have been more than 80 Instagram posts with the hashtag, “Santorini.”
So unless you’ve got a seriously creative way to spin it, we’d recommend visiting an up and coming luxury destination, instead of being one of the 4,875,344 people who have already posted a Santorini shot.
After all: re-hashing a done-to-death locale, no matter how original your post may be, is unlikely to attract high end brands looking for “adventurous spirit” and “creativity.”
But if you’re just in it for the cocktails and sunshine—have at it…
