Whether it’s dipping your toes in the volcanic sand, wandering through white washed buildings or sipping a frosty Mastiha-spiked cocktail at the edge of a clifftop pool—Santorini is one of the most lusted after destinations in the world.

After all: we all want at least a couple of look-at-me shots for our friends. Which is fine.

What is a concern, however, is if you are trying to set yourself apart as an influencer. If that sounds like you, we have bad news: virtually every travel blogger ever-to-exist has made the Santorini pilgrimage already.

What started as a shimmer-blue haven for Zeus, Athena and the self-styled demi-gods of Instagram has become so saturated it’s now almost a meme.

How did this happen? Well, back in 2015, when the “first-gen” influencers like Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez blew up, is a good place to start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jul 8, 2015 at 5:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram Santorini 💙 A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on Jul 15, 2015 at 10:17am PDT

Since then, “second gen” influencers have jumped on the donkey-drawn bandwagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uki 果鼻🍭 (@ukiii0923) on Oct 20, 2018 at 1:30am PDT

And fair enough—why wouldn’t you capitalise on a place’s photogenic views, ‘cultural’ double whammy and luxury suites?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LYDIA ENDEL (@lydia.endel) on Dec 20, 2018 at 2:22pm PST

Well, we’d like to suggest a reason: in the last 24 hours alone there have been more than 80 Instagram posts with the hashtag, “Santorini.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eureka – Discover Greece (@eurekadiscovergreece) on Dec 20, 2018 at 1:54pm PST

So unless you’ve got a seriously creative way to spin it, we’d recommend visiting an up and coming luxury destination, instead of being one of the 4,875,344 people who have already posted a Santorini shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by سيف (@s.xs4) on Dec 20, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

After all: re-hashing a done-to-death locale, no matter how original your post may be, is unlikely to attract high end brands looking for “adventurous spirit” and “creativity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Life Locations (@luxurylifelocations) on Dec 20, 2018 at 1:44pm PST

But if you’re just in it for the cocktails and sunshine—have at it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by тяανєℓ • нσℓι∂αу • иαтυяє (@mood_to_travel) on Dec 19, 2018 at 11:08am PST

RELATED: Greece Just Banned Overweight Tourists From One Of Its Most Famous Attractions