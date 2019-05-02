James Bond’s Director Just Joined Instagram & He’s Dropping Huge Teasers

Fukunaga. Cary Joji Fukunaga. It’s the name of Bond 25’s director and he’s just activated his own Instagram account that’s open to the world to see. The result? The most up to date teasers any Bond fan could ask for.

Fukunaga’s latest post from set location is a shot of a classic Land Rover being towed by a dinghy.

View this post on Instagram It even floats on water. #worldlandroverday A post shared by Cary Fukunaga (@cary_fukunaga) on Apr 30, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

Whilst it may all be cryptic it’s only the beginning and you can expect more to come as the film progresses beyond the first week of shooting. Until then, be sure to follow Fukunaga on his Instagram for more goodies from Daniel Craig‘s final outing as the iconic spy.

