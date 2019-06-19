Your Keto Diet Probably Lacks Fibre; Here Are 11 Healthy Snacks To Fix It

In less than a decade low carb diets have gone from being laughed at by doctors to revered by everyone from Lebron James to Kim Kardashian.

And after the “fat makes you fat” myth was busted, and people realised that sugar and refined carbohydrates are the real enemies, what else would you expect?

Suffice to say: people took to the Keto diet like Instagram takes to a shapely pair of glutes.

Assuming you do your research (and bloodwork) this is good news, as it means you will start eating less processed junk.

However, going ‘low carb’ — especially if you’re not a nutritionist — can make it harder for you to hit your recommended daily quota of dietary fibre.

This is a real problem. Not only is fibre crucial for keeping you ‘regular’, but its consumption has also been associated, in various studies, with living longer.

Fortunately, as podcast host Sam Harris and award-winning science journalist Gary Taubes famously discussed, it’s possible to eat a diet both high in fibre and low in carbs — you just have to know where to look.

That in mind, here are 11 healthy, low carb foods, that are high in fibre and — most importantly — tasty!

Leafy greens (oh hey there, green smoothie bowl…)

Cabbage (if you’re not keen on the taste, try sauerkraut)

Flax seeds (chuck them in with anything)

Coconut flakes (as above)

Chia seeds (make sure to soak them in water first)

Avocado (make sure you have a house deposit saved up first)

Blackberries (no brainer)

Broccoli (not a fan? Squeeze some lemon over it)

Psyllium husk (try the health food aisle)

Cauliflower (avoid this one if you are on a low fodmap diet)

Nuts (eat raw for best effect)

Read Next