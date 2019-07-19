He’s just been signed to the L.A Lakers so he should be smiling but we suspect it also has something to do with that $350,000 timepiece wrapped around his wrist. Welcome to NBA star Anthony Davis’ first wardrobe breakdown on D’Marge, one of many to come.

Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles this week to officially announce his sign on to his new team, Davis stepped out in a simple yet stylish smart casual suit which wouldn’t put him outside the ranks of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

Davis threw a simple navy pinstripe suit over a plain white t-shirt and paired it to white sneakers – textbook stuff elevated with a few minor details. A subtle heritage necklace, lapel badge and pocket square finished things off nicely, but not before Davis flexed some serious wrist candy – a Richard Mille RM11-03 in rose gold which currently retails in the region of AU$350,000 – $400,000 (it’s RRP was US$160,000 at debut).

The flyback chronograph piece is visually striking to look at and is easily the most ostentatious item in Davis’ look. Inside the 49.94 mm x 44.5 mm rose gold case is layers of titanium components to make for a super light timepiece. Maybe keep this one off the training court though.

