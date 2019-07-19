THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Anthony Davis Rocked A Baller’s Smart Casual Look That Takes Zero Effort

He’s just been signed to the L.A Lakers so he should be smiling but we suspect it also has something to do with that $350,000 timepiece wrapped around his wrist. Welcome to NBA star Anthony Davis’ first wardrobe breakdown on D’Marge, one of many to come.

Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles this week to officially announce his sign on to his new team, Davis stepped out in a simple yet stylish smart casual suit which wouldn’t put him outside the ranks of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

Davis threw a simple navy pinstripe suit over a plain white t-shirt and paired it to white sneakers – textbook stuff elevated with a few minor details. A subtle heritage necklace, lapel badge and pocket square finished things off nicely, but not before Davis flexed some serious wrist candy – a Richard Mille RM11-03 in rose gold which currently retails in the region of AU$350,000 – $400,000 (it’s RRP was US$160,000 at debut).

The flyback chronograph piece is visually striking to look at and is easily the most ostentatious item in Davis’ look. Inside the 49.94 mm x 44.5 mm rose gold case is layers of titanium components to make for a super light timepiece. Maybe keep this one off the training court though.

