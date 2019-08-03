Is it really surprising that a man reportedly worth $450 million dollars can rock a watch that could fund a small nation? Not to us. Enter CR7, or a man better known as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old Portuguese football player was in Madrid this week to accept the ‘Marca Leyenda’ award and he didn’t shy away from showing off his latest piece of wrist candy.

Decked out in a simple patterned dress shirt and blue trousers, Ronaldo let his diamond studded, high complication watch do all the talking. We couldn’t figure out what it is ourselves but given Ronaldo’s past encounters with blinged out wristwear, we’re suspecting it could be a fully custom Jacob & Co. piece or even a Franck Muller creation.

As evidence that Ronaldo doesn’t like to mess around with his high complication timepieces, here he was rocking a Franck Muller tourbillon last year at a press conference. The price of this piece from the watchmaker’s Round collection? US$1.5 million.

Given that’s the kind of track record we’re working with, you can expect the new watch he’s wearing to fall into a similar price bracket.

You do you Cristiano. You do you.

