TAG Heuer Releases Their Best Looking Monaco 50th Anniversary Edition Yet

The Tag Heuer Monaco sage continues with the unveiling of the fourth of five limited edition pieces, and we think it’s the most aesthetically pleasing one yet. The latest model was unveiled at the Tokyo National Museum in Japan in the presence of heritage director Catherine Eberlé-Devaux and flanked by a gallery of heritage pieces and the previous three editions of the TAG Heuer Monaco anniversary collection.

The latest piece has been inspired by the early 2000s following the earlier editions that were inspired by the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. The limited-edition models have been designed to capture the design spirit of each decade since the launch of the original in 1969. The fourth piece has a timeless black and white appearance with subtle splashes of red and orange on the hour markers and hands.

The stainless steel watch face comes on a black calfskin strap with crisp white stitching and with pushers on the right-hand side of the case, with the crown on the left. This unconventional feature has distinguished the Monaco for over 50 years as has the renowned Calibre 11, which the new limited edition features with a modern version of the automatic-winding chronograph movement that debuted with the original.

Only 169 pieces have been made of the watch which even features its inclusivity on an engravement on the back that says “One of 169”. Watch aficionado will be eagerly awaiting the very last Monaco limited edition that will be released at some point before the end of the year.

