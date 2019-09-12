Nutrition Coach Reveals The Real Reason You’re Not Ripped

Getting ‘ripped’ can feel like a never-ending struggle on a viciously-inclined treadmill. But in this information-saturated era, the problem isn’t that we don’t know what to do, it’s that we can’t muster the willpower to do it.

Hence the inflexible, low carb diet trend, which has exploded into popularity in 2019, as people realised it’s easier to forbid yourself a whole food group than to trust yourself to dabble.

If this works for you; great.

However, if you do wish to continue running the gamut that is eating a non-restrictive diet in this deliciously tempting world, nutrition coach Max Lugavere has some tips that should keep you on the right path.

“I made this simple graphic to highlight some of the less obvious ways you may be holding on to extra lbs,” Max, the author of Genius Foods (and New York Times journalist) begins.

“Perhaps the most effective way to lose weight is to *not* go on a diet but to shift your lifestyle toward healthier habits. Yes, cutting out starchy carbs and processed foods which drive your hunger is a great primary strategy. But lifestyle also plays a major role in how our hormones regulate our weight.”

“While any calorie deficit will lead to weight loss,” Max adds, “lowering carbs keeps your hunger more stable by allowing your blood sugar to stay consistent… [and also] allows you to enjoy higher levels of growth hormone which helps to preserve your muscle.”

Another tip Max gives is (provided you are not showing signs of eating too much of it) to increase your protein intake, which “not only induces greater satiety than fat and carbs but… stimulates muscle protein synthesis and also provides a greater thermic effect which causes your metabolism to ramp up.”

Finally, Max encourages you to add healthy fats to your diet for greater satiety, and for “filling out your calories,” adding the caveat that “the calories in fat can still add up leading to a hypercaloric (more calories than you are burning though) state” if you take this one too far.

Entendido? Your sculpted abs await.

