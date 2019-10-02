Chopard Goes To Extreme Heights Creating Their Latest Men’s Collection

Imagine wearing a watch so exclusive and complex that it required an entirely new material to be created in order to make it? Well, that is exactly what Chopard has done with their new Alpine Eagle sports watch collection.

The Alpine Eagle is a reinterpretation of the St. Mortiz, the first watch created by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, now co-president of Chopard. To bring the watch to life Chopard crafted a new material, Lucent Steel A223, which is comparable to surgical steel and is 50% more resistant to abrasion. Thanks to its homogeneous crystal structure it also reflects light differently to steel, giving it a brightness that is comparable to that of gold.

The inside of the watch is just as rare as the outside featuring two movements with automatic winding embedded which has been developed by Chopard & is chronometer-certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Control. All components of the Alpine Eagle have been produced and assembled in house, including the round bezel which has replaced the notches around the screws.

The watch comes in two case sizes, the 41mm with a 60-hour power reserve while the 36mm has a 42 power reserve with the latter’s 8-ligne movement being one of the smallest to receive COSC certification. The case at 9.7mm isn’t ultra-thin but sleek enough to be comfortable without being fragile. Both case sizes come in a range of colours including 18-carat rose gold, slate grey & mother-of-pearl and also a range of bracelet options. Our favourite though is the blue dial with a lucent steel bracelet, for a classic timeless look.

The Alpine Eagle has also given Chopard the opportunity to launch the Eagle Wings Foundation to demonstrate the brand’s commitment to the Alpine Environment. The foundation, of which co-president Scheufele is a founding member of is designed to raise awareness about the importance and beauty of Alpine biotopes. The first event of which is an eagle race from five Alpine peaks all ending in St. Moritz.

Read Next