German watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne can now officially call Australia its home away from home, with the opening of a first standalone boutique store in Sydney next month. Taking up residence in Martin Place, the company’s latest store will offer watch aficionados 164 square metres of retail space, set over three split-levels – plenty to peruse over the latest collections.

Those aficionados are enticed in thanks to a large glass frontage, but the high-rollers can get an exclusive view of the entire store from a VIP lounge. The design of the store itself takes inspiration from the company’s expertly crafted timepieces, with steel and natural stone materials both being used, as well as a complementary shade of grey that matches the German silver used in every one of its watch movements.

If you’re someone who knows their chronographs from their complications, you’ll be wise to pay a visit to Lange’s new boutique, as you’ll be able to gaze over some of the company’s finest and most intricate models, including the Tourbograph Perpetual ‘Pour le Mérite’, limited to just 50 pieces and the Triple Split, the world’s first mechanical split-seconds chronograph that allows multi-hour comparative time measurements.

Advertisement

Speaking of the new boutique, which will arrive as one of Lange’s largest worldwide, CEO Wilhelm Schmid said: “The number of knowledgeable watch enthusiasts and collectors in Australia is continuously growing, as is the demand for our timepieces. This is why Sydney is among the first sites where we implemented our new store design.”

If you fancy taking a look over A. Lange & Söhne’s latest collections, you will be able to find the new boutique at 14 Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD.

Read Next: