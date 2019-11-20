This feature was produced in partnership with American Express

If you are in the market for a credit card, you want the one that will work with you rather than against you. If you’re going to be spending the money anyway, why not get something out of it?

There’s no advantage to dropping $2,000 on a return flight to languish in cattle-class when you could let your spending do the work and get you up to business class where you belong. The best part is that – with the right credit card – you don’t even need to do any more work. Just sit back, spend your money and let the points roll in.

These are the American Express credit cards that will let you do just that. They are some of the go-to cards on the market that will maximise your spending and earn you frequent flyer points.

These cards could help you go from eating stale bread rolls in economy to sipping champagne in business in no time.

The Qantas American Express Ultimate Card

What better way to start your Qantas Frequent Flyer journey than with 55,000 Qantas Points? This is the card to get if you love Qantas but haven’t yet begun your Frequent Flyer Journey. The Qantas American Express Ultimate Card is giving you 55,000 Qantas Points as long as you apply online, are approved and spend at least $4,500 on the new card within the first three months. This offer is available to new American Express Card Members only.

Not just that, but the Ultimate Card also gives you a range of tasty bonus features.

55,000 Bonus Qantas Points

$450 of Qantas Travel Credit each year

2 American Express & 2 Qantas Club Lounge entries each year

44 interest-free days

Annual $450 fee

0% p.a on balance transfers for the first 12 months

Great for Qantas Frequent Flyers

Without a doubt, one of the card’s best features is the complimentary Qantas Wine Premium Membership with an accelerated earn rate. Rather than the usual 1.25 Qantas Points for every dollar spent, excluding government bodies, the membership gives you three Qantas Points per dollar spent on any wine purchases. As we said: tasty.

If you are worried that you can’t spend fast enough to accrue points then get your family and friends to help as The Qantas American Express Ultimate Card lets you get up to four additional cards for no extra cost.

T&C’s, minimum spend and eligibility criteria apply.

The American Express Explorer® Credit Card

Don’t have loyalty to just one airline program? Then this is the card for you; the American Express Explorer Credit Card lets you redeem points with a choice of nine partner programs including Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Etihad Airways. You can still shop around for the best flights using the Explorer Credit Card with the knowledge that you will be able to use your points when you find the best deal.

The card also comes with a range of other bonuses as well.

50,000 Membership Rewards Bonus Points

$400 travel credit annually on eligible flights, hotels, experiences when booked through American Express Travel

Complimentary domestic and international travel insurance

55 interest-free days

Annual $395 fee

0% p.a on balance transfers for the first 12 months

Unlike most cards, the American Express Explorer Credit Card lets you earn 2 points per dollar spent with no monthly limit on how many you can earn. The American Express Explorer Credit Card comes with a handful of other travel benefits too, including overseas travel insurance and $400 annual travel credit (which nicely offsets the annual fee). Not only that, but this card is a plastic wingman for those who travel with multiple airlines throughout the year, as your points can be used at online retailers like Webjet and Ticketmaster. Unforgettable experiences await. This offer is redeemable when you apply online, are approved, and spend $3000 on your new Card within the first 3 months. It is available to new Card Members only.

T&C’s, minimum spend and eligibility criteria apply.

The American Express Velocity Platinum Card

If you are loyal to Virgin Australia then the American Express Velocity Platinum Card is the card you’ve been looking for: it comes with everything a Velocity member could want. Not to mention: if you’re new to the club then what better way to start than with 50,000 bonus Velocity Points when you apply online, are approved and spend $3,000 on your new Card within the first 3 months. This offer is available to new Card Members only and that’s just the beginning of its full range of features.

50,000 bonus Velocity Points

Complimentary Virgin Australia return economy domestic flight between selected cities each year

Complimentary domestic and international travel insurance

55 interest-free days

Annual $375 fee

0% p.a on balance transfers for the first 12 months

The best option for Velocity members

If you are looking for a free domestic flight every year then the American Express Velocity Platinum Card is for you. It comes with a complimentary domestic Virgin flight every anniversary year and the extravagance isn’t just in the air; it also comes with two courtesy lounge passes in selected cities. So you and your partner can enjoy all the benefits of a Velocity Member from the moment you step into the airport.

Not only can you earn points at a rate of 1.25 points per dollar spent, but the American Express Velocity Platinum Card also gives you the ability to earn elusive status credits. As long as you spend a minimum of $50,000 each year then 100 Velocity Frequent Flyer Status Credits will be all yours.

T&C’s, minimum spend and eligibility criteria apply.

The American Express® Platinum Card

This is it; the big one. The American Express Platinum Card is the card that all others aspire to. The American Express Platinum Card is super exclusive, but for the right person, it’s more than worth it, as it comes with more benefits than you can flex your wallet at. All up, the following points comprise the most important features of the American Express Platinum Card.

80,000 Membership Rewards bonus points

$450 travel credit annually

Complimentary access to 1,200 airport lounges

Annual $1,450 fee

The deluxe option for high rollers

Unlike the other cards, the points are not even the best thing about the American Express Platinum Card. Not only does it put you on the fast track to the upper echelons of loyalty programs; it also has no pre-set spending limit. Oh, and it gives you 80,000 reward points just for signing up ( when you apply online, are approved and spend $3,000 on your new Card in your first three months as a customer. This offer is available to new Card Members only).

Sure: it comes with a hefty annual fee, but if you can afford it then the exclusive invites, concierge service and airport lounge access in over 130 countries is well worth the price of admission. The American Express Platinum Card is the ultimate card for the high rollers amongst us.

T&C’s, minimum spend and eligibility criteria apply.

