When it’s sub-zero outside – on those cold winter days that make you feel like you’re limbs are literally going to freeze solid and snap off – it’s at this very moment that we say – thank you, Mr Eddie Bauer, for creating the puffer! You’re a bloody legend.

Yes, it was the famous American outerwear creator that first designed the jacket, using duck down and quilted fabrics after he nearly froze to death on a fishing excursion. And the fact that this was all the way back in the 1930s proves what a highly practical and timeless piece it has remained since.

There have obviously been a few modern variations over the years but the concept pretty much remains the same. The key is understanding where you want to wear it, and what for.

So listen up!

First, there are a few things you’ll want to consider, such as how your puffer’s insulation performs in the conditions you’re going to use it in. If you’re buying goose or duck down, then be aware that moisture such as rain and snow can quickly turn you into a shivering wreck without the right exterior shell – so water resistance is really important.

If you’re using your jacket to explore the great outdoors, synthetic insulation offers great movement, warmth and breathability on climbs, slopes or altitude treks. They’re also great for transitions in varying conditions and generally easier to store. Synthetic is less green in an ever more eco-conscious world, however, strides have been made to change this recently, and you can even buy synthetic-down hybrids.

There are also other things to think of, such as do you need a hood to protect yourself from winds? Do you need a hip cut to free up leg movement or something longer if you plan to be less mobile?

Whether you’re out for a statement winter piece or something for your next mountain adventure – here we’ll help you find the perfect puffer to keep you snug and stylish throughout the cold season.