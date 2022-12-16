The Best American Menswear Brands To Stock Your Wardrobe With

London, Milan, Paris, New York. Long gone are the days of fashion being a purely European domain: these days, the United States of America is very much a fashion powerhouse, and many of the world’s best menswear brands call America home.

Surfwear, streetwear, underwear… The USA has more than made a name for itself in recent decades when it comes to men’s style. Everyone is familiar with the likes of Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Brooks Brothers, whose preppy style defined menswear in the US, but what brands are developing the future style of menswear in the US right now?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From preppy blazers to denim jackets to jeans and sportswear, here are the American clothing brands that are defining the ways of American menswear as we know it today.

Where American Clothing Brands Make Their Clothes

Whilst they are American labelled, not all of them are American-made. With China being the global powerhouse for clothes manufacturing, don’t be surprised to see that many of these garments are made there or in other regions of Asia. That’s not to say that the quality isn’t up to scratch. American labels are generally not too bad with ensuring quality standards – especially the smaller boutique names that don’t have the privilege of brand recognition yet and need to prove their worth through quality.

At the pricier end though some of these labels will opt for making their garments in the good old US of A or even regions of Europe with access to premium fabrics. If this aspect concerns you, do a bit of quick research with the label you like to see what initiatives they’ve undertaken to ensure quality goods and quality work practices in their country of manufacture.

Where To Shop For American Clothing Brands

A large majority of American clothing brands can be found online with shipping provided worldwide. This enables pretty much anyone to spy on the latest looks from the States before ordering them to stay ahead of the seasonal game.

Everlane, END Clothing, East Dane and SSENSE are just some of the more popular places to start your journey into American-labelled menswear designs. Many of the brands we’ve mentioned also have their own dedicated online storefronts so you’re spoilt for choice.

If you’re wanting to elevate your wardrobe with a little Americana, these are the best American clothing brands to shop from.