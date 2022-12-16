The Best American Menswear Brands To Stock Your Wardrobe With

London, Milan, Paris, New York. Long gone are the days of fashion being a purely European domain: these days, the United States of America is very much a fashion powerhouse, and many of the world’s best menswear brands call America home.
Surfwear, streetwear, underwear… The USA has more than made a name for itself in recent decades when it comes to men’s style. Everyone is familiar with the likes of Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Brooks Brothers, whose preppy style defined menswear in the US, but what brands are developing the future style of menswear in the US right now?
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From preppy blazers to denim jackets to jeans and sportswear, here are the American clothing brands that are defining the ways of American menswear as we know it today.
Where American Clothing Brands Make Their Clothes
Whilst they are American labelled, not all of them are American-made. With China being the global powerhouse for clothes manufacturing, don’t be surprised to see that many of these garments are made there or in other regions of Asia. That’s not to say that the quality isn’t up to scratch. American labels are generally not too bad with ensuring quality standards – especially the smaller boutique names that don’t have the privilege of brand recognition yet and need to prove their worth through quality.
At the pricier end though some of these labels will opt for making their garments in the good old US of A or even regions of Europe with access to premium fabrics. If this aspect concerns you, do a bit of quick research with the label you like to see what initiatives they’ve undertaken to ensure quality goods and quality work practices in their country of manufacture.
Where To Shop For American Clothing Brands
A large majority of American clothing brands can be found online with shipping provided worldwide. This enables pretty much anyone to spy on the latest looks from the States before ordering them to stay ahead of the seasonal game.
Everlane, END Clothing, East Dane and SSENSE are just some of the more popular places to start your journey into American-labelled menswear designs. Many of the brands we’ve mentioned also have their own dedicated online storefronts so you’re spoilt for choice.
If you’re wanting to elevate your wardrobe with a little Americana, these are the best American clothing brands to shop from.
Van Heusen
With its history dating back as far as 1881 in Pennsylvania, Van Heusen is an American icon. The man who gives the brand its name, Dutch immigrant John Manning Van Heusen, invented the soft-folding shirt collar in 1919 – and the brand has remained at the forefront of men’s formal wear ever since. Naturally, they’re known for their business shirts, but also produce a stunning range of elegant suits and smart casual options.
Saturdays NYC
Founded in New York City in 2009, Saturdays NYC was started by three friends who shared a passion for surf culture and design. They started the American clothing brand to embody these passions and to bring an alternative design ethos to the NYC menswear scene.
Outerknown
Outerknown was started by World Champion surfer Kelly Slater with a focus on sustainability and the planet. They have analysed each step of their production process to ensure minimal damage and harm is done to the planet. Not only has the American clothing brand been able to produce sustainable and ethically responsible clothing, but the clothes look great too.
Everlane
When Everlane started in 2010, they took the traditional retail model and threw it in the bin. Unlike most American clothing brands, Everlane uses a transparent pricing system that shows customers their margins and what it costs them to make the products. Their clothing is made in hand selected factories across the globe and is only crafted with ethically sourced materials. Everlane is the antithesis of fast fashion and only produce minimalistic products that transcend trends and seasons.
J.Crew
J. Crew was founded in 1942 and has been producing high quality, timeless garments ever since. The American clothing brand’s designs are a twist on traditional looks, that keep them looking modern, but without veering away from their timelessness.
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder was originally a designer for Polo Ralph Lauren and Gap before he started his own label. His collaborations include Champion, Red Wing Shoes and Timex. All of these collaborations and experience epitomises his label as one of the best American clothing brands available. Elevated, elegant and luxurious, Todd Snyder is definitely a name to remember.
Rag & Bone
Since 2002, Rag & Bone have been producing paired-back minimal clothing that combines design cues from British heritage with an edgy, understated New York look. All of the American clothing brand’s garments are extremely wearable and are built to last.
Rowing Blazers
Rowing Blazers, much like America’s traditional menswear brands, is inspired by college and university sport. Their designs hark back to the traditional retro preppy style and focus heavily on build quality. If you want to look preppy, but also want to stand out, Rowing Blazers has you covered.
Flint & Tinder
A subsidiary of Huckberry, Flint and Tinder is a no-fuss, no-frills American clothing brand. They focus on making simple, quality garments that are easy to style and suit the needs of your day to day American man.
American Trench
Founded in 2008 to employ as many Americans as possible after the fall out of the Global Financial Crisis, American Trench started out making trench coats all in the USA. Whilst they continue to make these, the American clothing brand now also offers an entire range of men’s clothing.
Rhone
Rhone makes some of the finest activewear for men. Their ethos is to perfectly pair fit, form, and function to enable the wearer to perform at their best.
John Elliott
John Elliott makes some of the finest wardrobe-essentials. The American clothing brand’s collections are considered the building blocks of a functional wardrobe and are constructed from the finest materials. Collaborations with Nike and LeBron James in recent years have cemented the brand’s cultural cache.
Rhude
A favourite of celebrities, Rhude has been seen on the backs of Kendrick Lamar, Daniel Ricciardo and Frank Ocean. The rest is history. Rhude’s designs are modern and not something you’ll find anywhere else: a unique mix of West Coast streetwear and European luxury. If your looking for something unique, look no further than this American clothing brand.
Relwen
Another offshoot of Huckberry, Relwen pairs soft lines and rugged tailoring. The American clothing brand’s designs are tough and embody an effortlessly cool demeanour.
Amiri
Inspired by grunge rock, Amiri’s designs feature an array of metallic finishes, crazy patterns, and soft and heavy fabrics. Made from ultra-high-quality materials, any of their items will last a lifetime and will likely always stand out from the crowd.