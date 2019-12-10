It’s that time of year again, the northern hemisphere’s winter is closing in and the ski lifts are on rotation. You’ve got most of your outerwear sorted for the season but there’s just one thing missing – a pair of quality gloves – that both round off your winter wardrobe and keep you protected from those frosty elements.

The great thing about (good) gloves is that they’re made to last, so investing in a quality pair from the off is highly recommended. But, you do need to have a think about which situations you will be using them for. Are they for winding down apres ski, travelling across Siberia, or simply for your daily commute?

Anyone who lives in a colder climate will tell you that the first things to go numb will be your fingers, so if you are anticipating sub-zero temperatures, insulation and moisture resistance need to factor high. Getting the right size is also key if you want to stay snug in your glove. Too tight and you’ll lose feeling in your hands – too big and the cold will slowly start to seep in.

Alternatively, if you’re in and around the city and need your hands to be free from time to time, you’ll probably want a thinner, more dextrous design that can be easily removed when scrambling for your phone or travel cards.

Most of all, you won’t want to be left out in the cold with regards to what’s available right now – so as ever we’ve sifted through the best brands to help you keep the chill factor at arm’s length.